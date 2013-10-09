This article isn't a description, discussion or promotion of 3D Printing. Hopefully anyone who reads this is already familiar with 3D Printing.

My objective in posting this is to find out how much interest is out there (professional and otherwise) for learning more about companies doing business or developing technology in this fascinating field.

Right now I have a list of 9 companies engaged in all different manner of 3D Printing (listed below) what I don't have is any idea which ones are best suited for retail investors. So please don't take the list as some kind of endorsement.

The upside potential for companies in the tech field is huge as we all know. The problem is knowing which ones to buy when a new technology is just getting to the profit stage.

I have made ridiculous profits investing in tech companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the past but those companies had fairly clear cut advantages over their competition. So farI have been unable to figure out which of the companies I've listed has any kind of advantage (that I can see) other than size or working on a particular niche.

If the feedback from this post is good I will continue to write blogs about this subject.

Guy's List:

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD),

Develops, manufactures and markets 3D printers, print materials, and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers. The company's primary print engines comprise stereolithography, selective laser sintering, multi-jet modeling, film transfer imaging, selective laser melting, and plastic jet printers, as well as ZPrinters.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS),

Provides additive manufacturing (NYSE:AM) solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products and for the direct manufacture of end parts. Its AM systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (NYSEARCA:FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from three-dimensional (3D) CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, a range of systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing under the uPrint, Mojo, Objet, Dimension, Fortus, and Solidscape brands. I

Dassault Systems SA (OTCPK:DASTY),

Provides three dimensions (3D) design software, and product lifecycle management solutions worldwide. The company offers SolidWorks, a software solution for design, simulation, technical documentation, and data management; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided designing.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO),

Develops three-dimensional (3D) bio printing technology for creating functional human tissues on demand for research and medical applications.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX),

Do I really have to explain who this company is and what they do?

Related to 3D Printing Xerox is working on technology that will allow them to incorporate wire circuitry into the 3D Printing process.

Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPQ),

Ditto

The reason I have Hewlett Packard listed is not because they have a deal with Stratasys to make a 3D Printer though that is intriguing; it is because HP is already in the printer business like Xerox and it has the size and money to buy any of the other direct 3D Printing companies I've listed (excluding Xerox)

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK),

Operates as a design software and 3D printing services company worldwide. Its AutoCAD Civil 3D products offer a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution; and AutoCAD Map 3D software, which provides direct access to data needed for infrastructure planning, design, and management.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE),

Engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three dimensional printing machines and printing products

Arcam AB (OTCPK:AMAVF),

Provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.