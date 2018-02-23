MiMedx Update: Drilling Down On Operating Costs

This is an update to my Seeking Alpha article on MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) released earlier this week. I have submitted an edit request to include this part in the main body of my article, but due to the time-sensitive nature with tomorrow's call, I have also posted it in this blog. I will delete this post once it is live on the main article.

Now let's look at the expense side of the equation. The chart below breaks down expense by category as well as by percentage of revenue, along with the company's explanation for SG&A costs for Q3:

Cost of sales and research and development costs hover around 17% of revenue combined. The big expense item for MDXG falls under the selling, general and administrative category. When stripping out litigation and stock compensation expenses, the remaining SG&A for Q3 2017 comprised 61.2% of revenue, a drop of 4.9% from Q3 2016.

This number seems to be rather high, and the company hasn't benefited much from economies of scale from its robust revenue growth. There are two angles from which an investor can interpret these numbers:

The optimistic view would see MDXG continuing to hire aggressively as it expects a period of high revenue growth. In order to hire sales people quickly in a very competitive industry, they must be compensated well. So an SG&A expense line item which is growing nearly as quickly as revenue is not a red flag, but a sign of an aggressive company in a challenging, but potentially very profitable industry. If gross margins are nearly 90% and there is minimal R&D needed to support product development, why wouldn't the company spend some money to attract the top sales people and gain as much market share as possible? The economies of scale will be seen with time and lead to steadily increasing net margins.

The cynical view would be one of two options. The company is selling a very hard to sell product and the only way to sell it would be to attract sales people with above market rate compensation who use aggressive techniques to entice medical professionals to use MDXG's products. The even more pessimistic view on the company's operations and integrity would be to assume that there is some kind of kickback scheme being used to inflate sales.

I can't say with certainty that there isn't any other type of fraud going on here just by looking at these numbers, but it would serve shareholders well if MDXG management provided some more clarity around the SG&A line item. Right now it sits as fodder for shorts and rightfully so; one could look at the bulky number and surmise that there is a severe operating inefficiency or outright shady activity going on here. It is the company's responsibility to be proactive in clarifying this line item, especially in the situation MDXG currently finds itself.

There is a conference call set for Friday morning where management will provide an operational update, presumably to talk about the reasons for the delay in the audit. The content of that call may change my opinion on this stock (making me more or less bullish, or bearish), and I believe that it would be wise for investors and shorts to listen in and re-evaluate their position after the update.