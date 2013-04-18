Are You A Shark Or Fish Food?

We've all witnessed the carnage of the past several days in the bullion markets. I have one question to ask, "Were You Gobbled Up By The Bankster Sharks, Or Did You Swim Alongside of Them While They Ate and Ate and Ate"?

I bought along side of the banks. I'm a survivor of previous battles where my fellow traders fell out of line as we looked into the eye of the monster. I deployed my cash into various strategic battlefront's and survived. I actually captured a few of their troops, who now serve me and my financial purpose. That's the goal - to WIN!

How are your armies doing today? Are you rest and replenished, ready to do battle? Or are you wandering around aimlessly, licking your wounds and wondering what you're going to do next when the battle pushes against your lines?

It all is really very simple. To win this global battle on wealth you need to fight alongside the banksters, not against them. Buy when they buy, sell when they sell. Ride the wave to victory. Turn off the bobbleheads on CNBC and the surveyors who have a track record of playing Monday morning quarterback, scratching their heads wondering how the battle was so vicious and surprised that not a lot of troops survived.

Change Or Die - this is your choice.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.