Best Ways To Invest -- What's Your Opinion? A Place To Share Ideas! #78

I've set up this blog ...as a community place to share our investing ideas. Hopefully so we all gain more ALPHA!! It's a great way for my contacts to talk to each other at the same time, not just to me :).

.

All topics welcome. Investing, stocks, bonds, commodities, economy, politics about economy, and social (so we know who we're talking with). Please invite other investors! Stop by once in a while, or hang out all the time. Please post your questions, make a joke, or share your insights with us!!

.

My money has done well since I started this blog... so I'm hoping it adds value for everyone!

.

Only rules of the road are not to insult others, so state your view but don't call others names or put them down. Every view is valuable, if only to convince you, you are right!

.

This is Chapter #77. As the instablog gets long, I'll create a new blog & post a link at the end of the comments. Here's a link to the prior, #77: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/11150861-land-of-milk-and-honey/4111455-best-ways-to-invest-whats-your-opinion-a-place-to-share-ideas-77 (I've been putting in the right links, but sometimes this doesn't seem to work correctly. You can always go to my profile, then to my instablogs, and find the latest.)

.

Links

Regular poster Fear & Greed has instablogs outlining his ideas which are great! -- also SA articles!. He's focusing lately on his non-SA blog. www.stocks4income.com/index.html

Another poster Eudamonia has SA articles too!

Some of Southgent's instablogs have been published as SA articles, and he has lots of good info in all of his instablogs! He's left SeekingAlpha, but his blogs still have some great info.

Interesting Times has a fun Portfolio Challenge :

seekingalpha.com/instablog/5038891-inter...-8

Also his regular instablog: seekingalpha.com/instablog/5038891-inter...-50 It's more oriented to precious metals, & economic worries than mine.

As for the regular posters, you'll get to know us, if you hang around!!. Several have their own instablogs with their ideas outlined well! And several have published SA articles!