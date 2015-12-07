Reader Ideas

After asking readers and subscribers of OTBP to send me their best investment idea if they wanted it critiqued/have me play Devil's Advocate I received a great number of responses!

This probably should not have surprised me but many of the ideas you are sending me, I had never even heard of. I love it.

Your summaries are very high quality and enormously helpful.

It is humbling to see how well thought out your ideas are and many of you should consider contributing to Seeking Alpha on occasion. I can personally attest it is a great experience that will make you a better investor. Here's why:

1) Putting your thesis in writing helps to crystallize your thoughts

2) Although the flip side of committing publicly to an idea means it is hard to get away from something, it also helps to remain disciplined

3) You get told you are an idiot because of X, Y, Z and that's preferable to losing money ;)

4) You will incite quite a bit of comments from people who have a whole lot of knowledge about the subject of your writing who you would otherwise have never encountered.

I look at every investment idea you are sending me and will write about anything where I think I can add some value.

Thanks for your enthusiasm and responses. Please keep sending in your ideas (format below):

1) company name and ticker

2) short summary why you like it

optional:

If you want to stay anonymous (ie not get credited)

3) request anonymity

I will pick and chose from your submissions and review them subjectively in columns published on Seeking Alpha. I will try to be highly critical of your long and short ideas but expect it will be very hard to find any weaknesses.

I have submitted my first article in this series inspired by your submissions. It is about a Brazilian airline. It is a little bit of a different format because the reader asked me to take a look at the company but doesn't consider it to be his best idea.