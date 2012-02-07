Binary Options trading has been popular in recent years owing to its simple mechanism and higher earning capabilities. Since the evolution of binary options trading, new brokers that provides platform for binary options trading has came into existence.

Binary options trading as its name suggests has only two possible outcomes of a trade. You will either earn a predetermined amount of your investments or you lose your entire investment. However, as a trader you never actually buy stock, index, commodity or currency pair. Trader has to choose the underlying asset and predict its movement till the expiry time. Expiry can be hourly, weekly or monthly. There are various platforms, tools and procedures available for the trader to learn and trader binary options easily.

Tool can be defined as device that aids in accomplishing a task. BinaryOption.com is one such tool for binary options traders. The uniqueness of BinaryOption.com lies in the huge database of binary option articles, reviews and information. BinaryOption.com team has reviewed various binary option brokers, software, affiliate programs and various other resources that make them the largest encyclopedia of binary options.

After you have understood the basics of binary options trading, you will need to employ a perfect trading strategy to earn high profits on your investment in a very little time. As binary options trading is all about predicting the movement of underlying asset, basic strategy is to predict the bullish or bearish market. A perfect strategy is always compiled using perfect analysis. Fundamental analysis is a process of predicting the movement of an underlying asset using the facts such as news reports, current affairs, and public statements. Technical analysis is the process of analyzing statistics or price chart to predict the movement of the asset. A perfect mix of strategy that is derived from accurate fundamental and technical analysis will result in a successful trade. BinaryOption.com provides you with huge database of fundamental and technical analysis procedures and successful trading strategies.

Another important aspect to consider before trading binary options is choosing appropriate binary platform. Ideal platform is one which is web based, secured with latest technology, flexible and easy to understand. BinaryOption.com team has reviewed the leading binary option platforms considering features such as customer and trading support, number of options, ease of use and withdrawal times.