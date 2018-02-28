Sold KWH.UN

Will sell my position in KWH.UN and decide over the next couple days how to re-allocate the funds.

I am a weak hand, I've been debating an exit to redistribute the cash for the last few days, decided that was a good enough trigger.

Although the article was not particularly compelling, it will remove weaker hands like myself who have been sitting on a small loss trying to decide what to do with the investment in Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) when there are many option available for investment.

At the moment I am actively deciding which direction to take my portfolio, as I would like to begin initiating investments in some other strong companies who I see as continuing to be successful well into the future same as those I invest in heavily now but who have smaller, more sustainable dividend payments to accent my current high dividend companies.

I genuinely appreciate short sellers work oftentimes, as seeing the other side of your investment/trade is generally a good way to decide if it meets your needs. My larger prediction that KWH.UN share price has been unnecessarily dragged by it's comparison to Just Energy is likely still true, the fact is they are in a very competitive business and they get more risky the lower their share price goes, as that eliminates a way to raise necessary funds to grow the business.

Short attack's are never fun, and for those who are reading the article trying to decide a good move, there really isn't one single good way to handle a short article... At the moment I have not articulated my strategy or fully completed my due diligence with an article supporting Crius because I have not gotten to that point yet, so my bull case is too weak to stand up to a short-article until I can spend more time and ensure I have an answer to every question raised.

To those wondering about my next update, I am expecting to complete it monthly from now on, though I may move back to a twice-monthly after this particularly busy month ends. The market action has been trying, but I am expecting improvements moving forward in both the market, and in my personal time I can spend contributing.

Thanks for reading and happy investing.