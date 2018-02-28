This is my final sale of the day, and I will post a full update when I decide what strategy to initiate moving forward.

Although there is good reason to believe the company will continue, as my position with Crius has been exited I have decided to remove low conviction holdings today.

Brookfield Real Estate Services has a good business model in a strong business, and share prices have risen to begin to reflect that.

As my previous blog post I am embarrassed to say that my recent inaction in contributing has been mirrored by my inability to find time to address my overall portfolio. I have been actively trying to decide on some new investment idea's as I come to a cross roads... To invest in great companies with lower, but growing dividends to complement my current strategy, or remain focused on quality, high dividend companies this year before moving into that strategy later.

As it stands I decided to remove myself from those companies I am least familiar with, including Crius Energy Trust (as per previous blog post) and finally Brookfield Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF) or BRE. Although BRE is in a good business, I have not completed strong enough due diligence to remain confident in the event of a short-seller article, much the same as I was caught off-guard with Crius.

In the case of my other core holdings, including Village Farms, Medical Facilities, NorthWest Healthcare and Morguard North American Residential REIT I remain strongly bullish on their individual prospects and find myself intimately informed about the individual companies strengths and weaknesses. I have followed these companies since I began investing and am comfortable I can weather price-weakness storms ahead. Not so with the two I exited today.

I am also seeing weakness in share prices for many of the companies I have been following for years finally coming within a price range I am comfortable with, so freeing up cash in order to act on it was a requirement, though I do not enjoy short-articles prompting me into action.

I plan on completing a new portfolio update soon, though I need to continue to further refine any major changes to strategy in future updates. I have some decisions to make as new capital from sales and infusion's mean's a lot of potential purchase decisions moving forward.

Thanks for reading and happy investing.