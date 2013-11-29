Dogging The Markets: Week 48 - Hitting The Home Stretch

This should probably go down in history as the most wasted week ever in investing. Although the week was shortened by Thanksgiving (for which some of us gave thanks), each day seemed to be full of activity. And they were, until afternoon, when everything just seemed to back up. What was interesting (for me, at least) was that both PIC portfolios gained (a couple of basis points), while both Dog portfolios lost (by several basis points). But the markets themselves seemed to outperform everyone.

The Dow:

The S&P 500:

Not really much to say, other than that both Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NASDAQ:RRD) managed to pull over 100% in performance.

The only thing worth noting at this point is that if neither PBI or RRD were in the Dog Portfolio, the Dogs of the S&P 500 (as a set of 8 holdings) would be at -2.84% for performance, with an embarrassing 1.93% for a total return to date.

As the year winds down, and I start gathering data for my end-of-year wrap up, I will try to provide a few more tidbits.