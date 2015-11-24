Formulae for Evaluating ETFs

I have been looking for meaningful ways to construct data about ETFs. For the past two years (almost) I have focused on ETFs, and have found it frustrating when looking at available data to try to understand why a given datum should matter, especially when it seems to be either trivial or unrelated to the nature of the ETF; sometimes, the data just seems irrelevant.

[NOTE: in my article "Ignore ETF Expense Ratios? Maybe", I argue that once an ETF provides actual expense data, the ER is functionally meaningless.]

I am beginning a project that will involve examining the large-cap ETFs out there (currently, about 121), a project that will no doubt take a long time, and to make it work I need data that makes sense when comparing several ETFs - data that speaks not to the nature of the ETF's holdings, but to the functionality of the ETFs themselves.

How well is an ETF actually functioning as an ETF?

Performance is always a reasonable statistic - particularly since the value of an ETF is tied just as much to the value of it's holdings as it is to its market activity.

In the article mentioned above, I developed the notion of an "expense margin," which functions just like the operating margin for a company - it measures what is left of the fund's income after expenses have been subtracted. I determine the expense margin by subtracting expenses from the fund's gross investment income, then divide the resulting net investment income by the gross income.

EM = (gross income - expenses) / gross income

The higher the expense margin, the more income remains after expenses - meaning higher dividends. Since the EM is independent of the actual expenses paid, or the actual income, it can be compared fund to fund as a means of determining whether a fund is more or less efficient than another.

Return on NAV

A "new" datum I am using is "return on NAV," or "RoNAV." To get this figure I divide the net income by the fund's NAV. This is a measure of how much income is realized by the fund's investment.

RoNAV = net income / NAV

The greater the RoNAV, the better. This strikes me as being one particularly effective way of comparing funds that have similar styles - if an investor is interested in a large-cap fund, the fund that has the better RoNAV would be the fund that is realizing the most income - getting the bigger "bang for the buck."

Expense Efficiency Rating

Another "new" datum takes advantage of the expense ratio; if investors are going to pay attention to this figure, it makes sense to see just how "real" the ER is. Thus, I have started using what I am calling the "expense efficiency rating," or EER. This rating compares the actual expenses paid by a fund to the expenses the fund expects to pay (reflected by the ER). I determine the rating by dividing the expected expenses (which are determined by multiplying NAV by ER) by the actual expenses.

EER = (NAV * expense ratio) / actual expenses

An EER > 1 is desirable, as it means the fund is paying out lower expenses than anticipated; an EER < 1 may indicate a fund's expenses were underestimated, or that the fund has encountered unexpected expenses.

[Note: if you viewed this when I first put this up, I have reversed the formula. I've started to notice some interesting correlations between the data, and the EER as calculated now works better for sake of comparisons.]

Distribution Ratio

I am going to introduce a datum that compares the distributions actually made by an ETF to the distributions that would be expected on the basis of its net income. I have been estimating the dividends a new ETF could be expected to pay, based on the dividends I am able to project it would receive, and I thought investors might find it informative if they could see how much they are receiving compared to what the net income would suggest.

To determine this distribution ratio (or, DR), I will divide the actual dividends a fund has paid over the past year by what its income would establish.

DR = Dividend [ttm] / (net income / shares outstanding)

The DR should always be at least 98%, as the issuer must pay taxes on any undistributed net income plus a charge of 4.5% on any retained net income over 2%.

These data will be incorporated into the fund description tables I include with my articles. If - and when - I come up with more "innovative" data structures, I will put them up on the blog before incorporating them into the published tables.