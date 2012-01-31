Apache (APA) – The Opportunistic Acquirer

In 2009, Apache (NYSE:APA) stayed away from the acquisition market and instead, built it's cash position from operations and waited for the right opportunities to surface.



During 2010, Apache spent more than $11 billion on acquisitions including $8.1 billion in the US, securing the second position globally after Sinopec and first position in the US. Post Macondo incident, Apache acquired essentially all of BP's upstream operations in western Alberta, British Columbia, Permian Basin and Egypt's Western Desert. Apache waited with cash on hand all this while for the right assets to come its way.

Apache also increased it's exposure to offshore Gulf of Mexico operations significantly during 2010 with the acquisition of Devon's Gulf of Mexico shelf properties in June 2010 and the addition of deep-water properties with the Mariner merger in November. Recently, in September 2011, Apache signed an agreement with ExxonMobil to acquire certain North Sea assets, including the Beryl field and related properties, for $1.75 billion.

In 2010, Shell, Oxy, Chevron, Consol, Reliance, BP, CNOOC (NASDAQ: CHINA ), Concho and Hess were among the top 10 buyers contributing to almost 50% of total US deal value.

