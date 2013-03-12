FDA Warns Pfizer On Zithromax

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the recipient this morning of an FDA warning related to a potentially fatal heart condition caused by use of Zithromax/Zmax (antibiotic azithromycin).

Zithromax, an antibiotic, is approved for use in the treatment of bacterial infections and had was previously highlighted in a Food & Drug Administration MedWatch Alert in July 2012 due to a required label change that added potential changes in the electrical activity of the heart to the list of side effects.

Zitromax was Pfizer's 23rd best selling drug as of the company's fiscal 2012 10K with fourth quarter sales of $117 million and fiscal 2012 sales of $435 million and is in late stage trials for the treatment of malaria.

We had forecast fiscal 2013 sales of $450 million and fiscal 1Q13 sales of $125 million. We feel that the warning will have a modest near-term impact on Zithromax and are lowering our fiscal 2Q13 estimate to $100 million (from $125 million) and our fiscal 2013 estimate to $400 million respectively.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.