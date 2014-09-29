Lockup Expiration For Tarena International (TEDU): Tuesday, Sept. 30th
|Includes: Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU)
- TEDU's lockup expiration expires tomorrow, Sept. 30th; at this point, TEDU's pre-IPO shareholders, including its executives, directors, and venture capital partners, will have the opportunity to sell over 40 million previously restricted shares.
- This could significantly depress TEDU's share price (at least temporarily), opening up a short opportunity for aggressive investors.
- For more information on the lockup expiration event, see here.
- For additional information on TEDU's business, see here.
Disclosure: The author is short TEDU.