TOUR Lockup Expiration: Today - 11.28.2014
|Includes: Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)
- TOUR has a lockup expiration set for today, November 28; at this point, TOUR's major pre-IPO shareholders, including executives and directors, VC and private equity backers, can sell previously restricted shares.
- With ~125 million shares owned by these insiders, the potential supply shock on November 28 could cause a significant price decrease for TOUR.
- While TOUR is an established brand and worldwide network, it has yet to turn a profit.
- Some may see longer-term declines; the upcoming lockup expiration could be a near-term short opportunity.
- Further details here.
Disclosure: The author is short TOUR.