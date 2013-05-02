AlphaGenius' Twitter Sentiment For May 1, 2013

The sentiment on Twitter is fairly neutral with slight positivity today despite the slide in the S&P. AlphaGenius' Sentiment Alert models are calling up on the following stocks.

AMT - UP

DFS - UP

DISCA - UP

EBAY - UP

NI - UP

NWSA - UP

PRGO - UP

CBG - UP

HD - UP

PCLN - UP

ROK - UP

XLP - UP

AlphaGenius' Sentiment Alert models are calling down on the following stock.

JNPR - DOWN

Each model is ~60% accurate in walk forward backtesting. Sentiment can change fast, so these calls are for one week. Social media sentiment can be traded on its own but is often most effective when combined with technical and fundamental analysis.

Disclosure: AlphaGenius is long all stocks mentioned in this post except for JNPR. Sentiment from the social web is only one tool and should not be solely relied on. Investors should do their own research before buying or selling a stock. This post should not be regarded as an offer, solicitation or recommendation to sell or purchase any security or other financial product.