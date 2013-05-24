AlphaGenius' Twitter Sentiment For May 23, 2013

The sentiment on Twitter is positive today and AlphaGenius is putting a lot of money to work. AlphaGenius' Sentiment Alert models are making the following calls.

2013-05-23: ABC - UP

2013-05-23: ADT - UP

2013-05-23: AET - UP

2013-05-23: AMP - UP

2013-05-23: BWA - UP

2013-05-23: CAH - UP

2013-05-23: CFN - UP

2013-05-23: CMS - UP

2013-05-23: CVC - UP

2013-05-23: D - UP

2013-05-23: ECL - UP

2013-05-23: ED - UP

2013-05-23: FDO - UP

2013-05-23: FITB - UP

2013-05-23: GILD - UP

2013-05-23: HNZ - UP

2013-05-23: HRB - UP

2013-05-23: HRL - UP

2013-05-23: HRS - UP

2013-05-23: K - UP

2013-05-23: LYB - UP

2013-05-23: MAT - UP

2013-05-23: MSI - UP

2013-05-23: NWL - UP

2013-05-23: PCG - UP

2013-05-23: PCLN - UP

2013-05-23: PNW - UP

2013-05-23: PSX - UP

2013-05-23: SNI - UP

2013-05-23: SO - UP

2013-05-23: TJX - UP

2013-05-23: VLO - UP

2013-05-23: WEC - UP

2013-05-23: XYL - UP

2013-05-23: FXY - DOWN

2013-05-23: IEF - UP

2013-05-23: MCD - UP

2013-05-23: TLH - UP

Below is a chart of people Tweeting "stock bubble". As you can see, there was a spike 2 days before the recent stock dip. The correction seems to have subsided as the chatter about bubbles has returned normal levels but not as low as we saw in April.

Each model is ~60% accurate in walk forward backtesting. Sentiment can change fast, so these calls are for one week. Social media sentiment can be traded on its own but is often most effective when combined with technical and fundamental analysis.

Disclosure: AlphaGenius is making all the trades mentioned in this post. Sentiment from the social web is only one tool and should not be solely relied on. Investors should do their own research before buying or selling a stock. This post should not be regarded as an offer, solicitation or recommendation to sell or purchase any security or other financial product.