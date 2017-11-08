Does Warren Buffett Still Own IBM?

We share the facts below plus our take on IBM, post Q3 earnings.

IBM returned nearly $8 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks during the first three quarters of 2017.

(Source: International Business Machines Corporation)

Main Street Value Investor [MSVI] remains bullish on International Business Machines (IBM) against a neutral market consensus. News, opinion, and analysis have mostly overrated Warren Buffett’s divestment in IBM: he cut his holding but did not sell out.

The Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway still owns a sizable 54.1 million shares of IBM as of June quarter-end, according to FactSet.

To the surprise of some, IBM beat earnings, revenue, and guidance, if only slightly, in its Q3 announcement on October 17th. No surprise to MSVI was that one of the most significant increases came from Cloud revenues, which were up 20%.

Our patience paid off with a near 9% increase in the stock price on October 18th. A reminder that staying invested in a company or market allows you to enjoy those occasional pops. History says the intermittent drops in the stock price of quality companies happen less often. To the contrary, the more popular strategy of trading in and out of stocks or markets often results in missing those big pops while trying futilely to avoid the less common dips.

I received the following tidbits directly from IBM corporate at the time of the earnings release:

At $34.9 billion, Strategic Imperatives are now 45 percent of IBM's revenues over the trailing twelve months, a more meaningful way to look at SI given the volatility in any 90-day period. IBM remains on track to hit $40 billion in Strategic Imperatives by the end of 2018.

Cloud now accounts for 20 percent of IBM's revenues, up from 10 percent just four years ago. IBM's "as-a-service" annual exit run rate was $9.4 billion, up from $8.8 billion in Q2, which is up 25 percent year-over-year. IBM continues to put more AI (Watson) and security into the IBM Cloud as a data-first differentiation from the more basic cloud offerings of Microsoft and Amazon.

And IBM continued to return money to shareholders: nearly $8 billion through dividends and share repurchases in the first three quarters of 2017, including $2.3 billion in Q3.



The above are three key reasons why MSVI stays long IBM, despite the market naysayers.

Main Street Value Investor on Marketplace

Follow me to keep up with future installments of the Main Street Value Investor article series. If you are already a satisfied reader, consider subscribing to Main Street Value Investor in the SA Marketplace. There, investors interested in income and value strategies learn hands-on how to build and preserve their wealth with the magic of compounding protected by a wide margin of safety.

Lifetime Membership in the Founders Investment Club

Special offer: join today and become an automatic exclusive member of the MSVI Founders Investment Club and lock-in the current monthly or annual rate for the life of the service as long as you maintain active membership. That's right, enroll now, and you will lock in the current low pricing for the life of your subscription! Act now before our 60% price increase takes effect on April 2, 2018.

To learn more about Main Street Value Investor on Marketplace, click here or direct message me with your questions.

Thank you for Following the Main Street Value Investor

Comments are strongly encouraged and always welcomed. Please read the important accompanying disclosures.



Main Street Value Investor is a trademark, and Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI) and Main Street 20 Watchlist are service marks of David J. Waldron.

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha, Charles Schwab & Co. (Morningstar, Thomson Reuters, and S&P Capital IQ).