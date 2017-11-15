Delta Air Lines' Margin Of Safety Is Flying As High As Its Fleet Of Planes

Market risk is above average, but it's an airline.

Prices to sales and cash flow are in a value investor's sweet spot.



(Source: Delta Air Lines, Inc.)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) sports Main Street Vale Investor's (MSVI) highest margin of safety rating of all of the real-time portfolio's components as of the October 31, 2017, month-end close.

DAL's Margin of Safety Indicators as of 10/31/2017 Actual Target Earnings Yield 9.97% >5.00% Cash Flow Yield 15.77% >7.00% Cash Flow Margin 15.83% >10.00% Return on Invested Capital 10.18% >12.00% Operating Earnings/Enterprise Value 13.15% >6.00% Price to Sales 0.89x <2.00x Price to Cash Flow 5.72X <10.00x Long-Term Debt Coverage 0.93x >1.50x Market Risk Above Average <Average Market Consensus Bullish <Bullish MSVI Overall Rating Bullish Bullish

(Source Main Street Value Investor)

The buy signals for DAL are evident unless an investor is leery of Delta’s return on invested capital or long-term debt coverage, which are both typical of an airline; or its market risk which is somewhat volatile for a stock with a five-year beta of 1.28. Alternatively, an investor may prefer a contrarian position to the market consensus which is bullish on DAL.

We think the bottom line for DAL is the potential as a long-term winner for investors that don’t mind buying into airlines, for better or worse.

