Delta Air Lines' Margin Of Safety Is Flying As High As Its Fleet Of Planes

(Source: Delta Air Lines, Inc.)
Delta Air Lines (DAL) sports Main Street Vale Investor's (MSVI) highest margin of safety rating of all of the real-time portfolio's components as of the October 31, 2017, month-end close.
Note: MSVI month-end close and margin of safety indicator definitions are available exclusively to members of Main Street Value Investor on Marketplace.
|
DAL's Margin of Safety Indicators as of 10/31/2017
|
Actual
|
Target
|
Earnings Yield
|
9.97%
|
>5.00%
|
Cash Flow Yield
|
15.77%
|
>7.00%
|
Cash Flow Margin
|
15.83%
|
>10.00%
|
Return on Invested Capital
|
10.18%
|
>12.00%
|
Operating Earnings/Enterprise Value
|
13.15%
|
>6.00%
|
Price to Sales
|
0.89x
|
<2.00x
|
Price to Cash Flow
|
5.72X
|
<10.00x
|
Long-Term Debt Coverage
|
0.93x
|
>1.50x
|
Market Risk
|
Above Average
|
<Average
|
Market Consensus
|
Bullish
|
<Bullish
|
MSVI Overall Rating
|
Bullish
|
Bullish
(Source Main Street Value Investor)
The buy signals for DAL are evident unless an investor is leery of Delta’s return on invested capital or long-term debt coverage, which are both typical of an airline; or its market risk which is somewhat volatile for a stock with a five-year beta of 1.28. Alternatively, an investor may prefer a contrarian position to the market consensus which is bullish on DAL.
We think the bottom line for DAL is the potential as a long-term winner for investors that don’t mind buying into airlines, for better or worse.
