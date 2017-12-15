Our 2017 Performance: Main Street Value Investor

In-depth research and live performance tracking on all holdings of the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI) are exclusive to our Marketplace members.

We measured each stock's performance against the S&P 500 benchmark from the date of publication on Seeking Alpha.

For our followers or interested readers of the Main Street Value Investor article series on Seeking Alpha, we wanted to share the performance of the eleven stocks where we initiated coverage in 2017 and published the research here on SA.

I believe it is vital that authors are upfront with the performance of their published ideas. Keep in mind that as a long view, long tail value investor, I share these short-term results for entertainment purposes only.

In each case, we expect the stock to outperform over time from compounding annual growth of capital gains and dividends protected by a wide margin of safety.

As of market close on December 15, 2017:

MSVI Model Portfolio 2017 Published Ideas Date of Publication Price at Coverage +/- Since Publication Vs. S&P 500 Delta Air Lines (DAL) 2/6/2017 $51.03 +9.94% -4.06 Apple (AAPL) 3/10/2017 $139.10 +25.07% +12.29 TJX Companies (TJX) 5/23/2017 $74.40 -0.31% -11.88 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6/2/2017 $129.49 +10.02 +0.31 Corning (GLW) 6/13/2017 $29.40 +9.01 -0.64 Nike (NKE) 6/15/2017 $53.18 +21.83% +7.60 Unilever (UL) 6/19/2017 $54.87 +1.99% -7.07 Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) 6/27/2017 $76.01 +27.76% +17.16 McKesson (MCK) 7/13/2017 $166.33 -2.24% -11.55 Toyota Motor (TM) 8/25/2017 $112.73 +10.30% +0.77 Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) 10/18/2017 $21.13 +7.05% +2.58 MSVI 2017 Ideas Overall Various $906.67 +11.85% +1.47

(Source: Main Street Value Investor)

As of the market close on Friday, December 15, 2017, the 2017 picks of the MSVI Model Portfolio were up a collective +11.85% based on a current cumulative price of $1,006.17. The average aggregate price of the S&P 500 based on the dates of publication is $2,424.10. The closing price of the S&P 500 on December 15th was $2,675.81 for a 10.38% gain.

Good Ideas

AAPL, JNJ, NKE, WMT, TM, BBBY

Good Ideas at the Time

DAL, TJX, GLW, UL, and MCK

Overall, our 2017 picks are beating the benchmark YTD by 147 basis points. However, the objective of the MSVI is to outperform the market over the long-term. Therefore, we hedge the portfolio with three diversified exchange-traded funds to weather the cyclical ups and downs of the market from the short-sighted activities of traders and other speculators.

