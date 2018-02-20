Second Look: My Article On Southwest Airlines - An Editor's Pick

Last chance to read before the article goes behind PRO Research paywall on February 24, 2018.

For followers of the Main Street Value Investor article series that have not had the chance to read the article, I wanted to send a soft reminder via this blog.

My bullish thesis on Southwest Airlines designated an Editor's Pick by Seeking Alpha.

Southwest Defies More Than Just Conventional Airline Stereotypes

Feb. 14, 2018, 2:08 AM ET l About: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Summary

Southwest Airlines is legendary for its low fare, happy-employee business model in an industry renowned for a low-bar value proposition.

The stock's earnings and free cash flow yields remain superior to the re-emerging ten-year Treasury rate.

Despite 166 consecutive quarters of payouts and double-digit three-year growth, the dividend rate needs a booster shot.

Senior management appears on a permanent mission of generating high levels of capital allocation and employee morale.

We think the attractive valuation multiples and surprising downside risk will add thrust to this mispriced stock.

(Southwest Airlines Co.)

In the now volatile, although mostly cash-rich, tax-advantaged market, companies with generous shareholder yields and high capital allocations from management are commonplace. But finding quality operators with compelling valuations and wide margins of safety is challenging.

After 45 consecutive years of profitability, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is still flying high despite a legendary low fares business model. The stock is taxiing for take-off, fueled by attractive valuations and a surprisingly manageable downside risk profile for an airline.

Here is Main Street Value Investor's flagship research on Southwest Airlines.

Continue reading the entire article here: Southwest Defies More Than Just Conventional Airline Stereotypes

....................................

Main Street Value Investor on Marketplace

I invite you to learn more about Main Street Value Investor in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace where we host an actively-managed model portfolio of mispriced stocks with wide margins of safety for compounding returns through all market cycles.

Join Now and Avoid Our Upcoming Price Increase

We are raising our prices 60% for new subscribers on April 2, 2018. The good news is by that time we will have added a second model portfolio of 'underfollowed' small-cap total return stocks to the service. Of course, Main Street Value Investor's flagship large-cap total return portfolio will remain and continue to grow with new ideas. Join today and lock-in the current low monthly or annual rate for life as long as you maintain active membership. Learn more here without obligation.

Finding value with a wide margin of safety. Building wealth from the magic of compounding.

.....................................

Reader comments are encouraged and welcomed. Please read the important accompanying disclosures.

Main Street Value Investor is a trademark, and Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio, MSVI acronym, and tree logo are service marks of David J. Waldron.