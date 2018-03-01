Second Look: My Bullish Thesis On American Eagle Outfitters - A Seeking Alpha Editor's Pick

Last chance to read before the article goes behind PRO Research paywall on March 6, 2018.

Apparel Retailer Undervalued Despite Growing Digital, Zero Debt And Surprising Market Share

Feb. 24, 2018, 11:12 PM ET |About: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty apparel retailer with a seemingly well-integrated omnichannel sales strategy.

But the stock is underperforming its benchmarks and generating shareholder yields that need to trend up like the company's teen and young adult fashions.

Management is efficiently allocating capital, and employees are on the happy side for a retailer.

Although Mr. Market, aka Amazon, is putting pressure on the stock price, we think the downside risk favors American Eagle Outfitters.

(American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.)

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has been underperforming its benchmarks for much of the post-Great Recession, anti-traditional retailer bull market.

Despite flying under the radar, the teen and young adult apparel retailer has stepped-up its omnichannel presence, including impressive digital growth. Our flagship research on AEO uncovered pleasant surprises such as zero debt on the balance sheet and dominant market share for jeans among 15 to 25 year-olds.

Here's why we think the stock price appears grossly discounted to the company's appealing value proposition and below-average downside risk.

