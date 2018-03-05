Second Look: My Interview With Seeking Alpha's Robyn Kurdek Conti

For followers of the Main Street Value Investor article series that have not had the chance to read the interview, I wanted to send a soft reminder via this blog.

In Robyn's widely-read and followed post, I answer her questions on my value investing philosophy including how I evaluate stocks, keep investing super simple, and MSVI's upcoming small-cap portfolio addition.

Value Investing Is Alive And Well (Just Ask A Value Investor)

Feb. 27, 2018 7:30 AM ET | About: CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Includes: AET, CMCSA

Summary

Is value investing a dying art? Heck no, says value investing die-hard David J. Waldron.

David joins the Roundtable to share his passion for value investing, and explain why it’s a good fit for Main Street investors seeking profits on Wall Street.

He also shares his current top idea - CVS - despite the beat-down its stock price is getting at the moment.

Benjamin Graham is considered the “godfather” of value investing. Warren Buffett and Joel Greenblatt are also value devotees. In a nutshell, value investing is selecting stocks based on the belief that they trade for less than their intrinsic value. In other words, value investors are consistently on the hunt for stocks they believe the market has undervalued. Is it a fool-proof strategy? No. But those who follow and believe in it are passionate about it, and they’ve reaped rich rewards for their efforts. I’m not going to go as far as to claim that Buffett built his wealth on value investing alone, but he’s clearly got a good thing going.

David J. Waldron, who’s been writing on Seeking Alpha for about five years, is also a dyed-in-the-wool value investor. He founded and runs the Main Street Value Investor (MSVI) community on Marketplace, a subscription service dedicated to finding and profiting from the many solid value investing opportunities Wall Street has to offer. David is a former academic - in another life, he had a high-profile career as a campus president in the post-secondary education space - and he brings that “teaching” mindset to bear for MSVI members. As the name of his service implies, David’s mission is to help Main Street investors not only seek out and profit from value opportunities but also learn how to use their “street savvy” so they don’t get outsmarted by Wall Street.

David joined the Roundtable to talk about his value investing philosophy; explain his K.I.S.S. approach; and explain why investors shouldn’t underestimate CVS (CVS), despite the fact that it’s currently being beaten down by concerns about the pending Aetna (AET) acquisition and the buzz about Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) pharmacy venture.

Continue reading the entire interview here: Value Investing Is Alive And Well (Just Ask A Value Investor)

Finding value with a wide margin of safety. Building wealth from the magic of compounding.

