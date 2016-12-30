Current Holdings/Reflection On 2016

Let's start with the boring parts first to scare away any potential readers...

Retirement:

My 401k and Roth consist of a Fidelity age target fund and a low cost S&P500 index fund. Ultra-conservative and boring, but safe. And that's fine. Retirement isn't something I should be gambling with.

Personal/Taxable Accounts:

Interest rates collapsed, and suddenly my original 5.25% mortgage became 2.875%. At this point, I realized that the compounding interest working against me was now less damaging than the benefits of compounding working for me if I took the extra money I was using to pay off my mortgage and instead invested in equities.

I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that I don't want to work in a cubicle for the rest of my life. I'm an engineer, which is great now, but my entire skillset could be obsolete in 10 years, forcing me to have to compete with younger and cheaper kids. As a result, I'm trying to build a steady passive income. While I probably won't be able to retire early, I hope to be able to quit the office live, and do something fun, even if only for minimum wage.

Motifs:

Let's start with my two Motifs. I signed up with Motif in order to capture the $100 referral bonus. They screwed me on that. Both of my motifs are small dollar value, and thus aren't worth going to the trouble of cashing out. If you are considering Motif, make sure you fully understand the limitations of the platform, the cost associated with liquidating positions, and the quality of their customer service department.

First we have the "Boom or Bust Bio" Motif that, based on 2016, looks more like a bust than boom:

I had already transferred a little bit of cash into Motif, and you can't reinvest dividends, so I just picked the trendier and most interesting small and large cap Biotech companies at the time. Stupid in retrospect, but whatever. Who knows?

Then there is the Entertainment Motif:

This was purchased during a "cord cutting will send every content produced to zero" hysteria. I'm fine owning these companies and, given how Motif works, I see no reason to sell. They all pay dividends, albeit captured in my Motif account.

Energy Recovery:

As energy prices collapsed, I bought the following stocks:

This is a multi-year trade. Should energy prices return to above their average historical valuation, I will sell these.

Also note that I like to medium term trade some names, such as $VLO. When I do, it is added to this list. But I sold $VLO for a decent short-term gain in order to buy a safe, boring, long-term dividend stream in $DANOY.

ETFS:

In general, I try to avoid ETFs. They are shotgun investments, and most ETFs own companies I would never actively try to own. That said, there are times when I don't have the ability to actively research several stocks in a single country or field in time to make an educated cost based decision on which one to own. Thus, I do occasionally buy ETFs:

$VNQ was bought after the taper tantrum caused a selloff in REITs. $SCID and $VGK were bought (and in $VGK's case, added to) after the Brexit drama caused European equities to selloff. Had I had more time to do research, I would have likely replace $VGK with a short-term trade owning $BT.

BDCs:

Originally, I invested in BDCs as a REIT hedge should interest rates rise. Over time, I learned that BDCs are the best worst investment. The companies are mostly ran by fee collecting sharks working on the premise of "Give me $100. I'll give you a taxable $9 a year, keep $1, invest $90 in something risky enough to get a high yield, and hopefully you'll get your $100 back." But once you understand this, BDCs become great trade vehicles. You can buy a higher quality BDC (determined by a steady NAV and consistent distribution history) below NAV and collect a solid dividend/distribution/ROC while you wait for the price to correct. Anyone interested in BDCs as either an investment or trade mechanism really needs to read everything Factoids is kind enough to provide, and also follow BDC Buzz. And most importantly - be very vigilant in watching what you own.

Currently, BDCs are fair valued. I sold most of mine for profit throughout the year. I have two remaining BDCs:

$HTGC is most likely a terrible investment but a fun company to follow. They are more of a publicly traded venture capital firm than other BDCs, which means they have these crazy home runs like $FB and $BOX, and then a bunch of duds that don't pan out.

$TCPC is a good externally managed BDC that pays me a high yield and isn't overvalued.

REITs:

I love equity REITs as an asset class. Unlike BDCs, their business model is very simple. "You give me $100. I'll take $1 for myself, borrow money from banks, and spend it all on land that I will take care of leasing. You become a landlord with no headaches and liquidity."

Hotel REITs massively sold off, so I picked up a small position in $CLDT.

Storage space REITs also sold off, and are prime consolidation candidates. $EXR is an OceanMan pick that I followed him in on.

$MPW and $STAG were insanely oversold when I purchased them. Ignoring taxes, my YoC is over 9% on each of them. While I probably should have sold them earlier during the mini REIT bubble, I didn't see any reason to replace the income with a tax bill.

$NNN, $O, and $VTR are best of breeds. $OHI and $WPC are total value plays.

Speculative Holdings:

I should come up with a better name than Speculative Holdings, but I'm not clever. These holdings consist of:

Crap I bought when I first started investing, before I knew how to do due diligence

Quality stuff I want to own forever, but don't trust the company enough to not watch like a hawk

Stocks of varying qualities that I bought because they were just so cheap that I can hold onto them

$GSK, $MAT, and $VOD were early purchases that I am in the hole on, but they pay solid dividends.

$IGT is a small holding.

$RAD is an arbitrage play.

$RY and $TD might be sold if the CAD becomes overvalued.

$TEVA was probably my worst stock pick this year. Some risk regarding their speciality pharma profits and some recent debt acquired at historically low interest rates, but.. Largest generic manufacturer, low corporate tax rate due to being based in Israel, solid company, solid covered dividend, solid pipeline, accreditive Actavis acquisiton, any healthcare reform is going to benefit generic drug manufacturers over specialty manufacturers, etc., etc. Unfortunately, I bought it too early and it dropped. Normally, I would dollar cost average these types of plays. But I don't want that much exposure to generic drug manufacturers. So now it's an income stream that may eventually pan out.

$MDDWF and $QCOM are stocks I hope to keep forever, but there are concerns long-term regarding their businesses. Not major concerns - but enough that I watch them more than I would, say, $LMT and $INTC.

$TAC was my pick of the year. The stock doubled. It had so much going for it when I bough it:

Buffett style cigar puffing - there was panic selling due to Canada banning coal power plants... in 2030... if Canada doesn't elect a Trump candidate anytime between now and then that derails their clean energy plan.

A weak CAD due to unrelated commodity selloffs. In fact, a low price of coal benefited $TAC.

The fact that even if the Canadian economy collapsed, people still need energy.

The fact that $TAC is a billion dollar company listed on a major ticker - not some high risk penny stock

I knew that any one of these would fix the irrational price. So I bought some. Unfortunately, I:

Didn't trust myself, so I didn't throw serious money at it

Cashed out with a 50% gain instead of patiently waiting to see where it would top out at

Lessons learned. The good news is that I also bought $TRSWF at the time. I like the stock long-term, and have a high YoC (albeit a CAD dependent one). Like $MDDWF and $QCOM, I hope to own it forever. But it's also small cap, not covered by analysts, and traded on the TSX, so I have to periodically keep an eye on it.

SWANs:

These holdings are the basis of the passive income stream that I am building. The goal will be to have ~100 stocks owned at various weights, all purchased at times when the stocks are either oversold or fairly valued. This approach will likely underperform the S&P 500, but it will provide a lower beta, higher YoC, and no fees.

I'm not going to waste the time discussing these. "I bought $KO because I like Coca-Cola and dividends" <- how stupid would I sound? And, yes, I know that $BRK.B doesn't pay a dividend now. But who knows what happens once a new regime takes over?

The only real regret there was not selling $GILD when biotechs were in a bubble. Still, it's the world leader in HIV and HCV treatment, and it pays a solid, well covered dividend, so there's no reason to sell.

Potential Buys:

These are stocks that I would love to own, but they are too damn expensive:

These are domestic stocks that are on my watch list:

And here are the foreign stocks on my watchlist:

Do note that stocks on the watchlists consist of:

Stocks that I am considering purchasing, either as a short-term trade or a hold forever strategy

Stocks that I am tracking because of an event to get a better understanding of how prices rebound

Companies that I haven't had a chance to investigate yet, but interested me enough to add them to the list so I didn't forget about them

Companies that interest me based on certain SeekingAlpha contributors either loving or hating the stock

In the odd case of $WR, a stock I watch in order to capture the dividend. As a utility, $WR has a high dividend yield. Since it is being bought out, the price doesn't seem to drop when the stock goes ex-dividend. Thus it's a great play to make a few quick bucks should there be no better use of cash on hand

Feel free to use these as a basis for future research, but don't infer that these are SeriousCat recommendations. Odds are that a majority of these companies I will never directly own. When I do buy a stock, I almost always say so in the stocktalks, so feel free to give me crap there. :)

Conclusion:

Best of luck to everyone in 2017. Feel free to add suggestions or leave comments. Remember that volatility provides opportunity. See you in the StockTalks!