Federal Reserve Reports

Federal Reserve Reports are two things for me.

The first is the Governments way of distorting the truth from its People.

The second is that they (the Reports) are ultimately are very accurate.

The recent Chicago version (CFNAI) based on over 80 Indicators has been under ZERO since the beginning of last Bear Market in 2007. The trend is DOWN and little suggests that it will improve soon.

Dr. Steve