Mortgage Finance (*****MF) - - Calling the TOP - With Sectors and Industry Groups to Enhance Profits

Mortgage Finance (*****MF) is one of the many Dow Industry Groups that is currently showing Strength and is on my Initial - Bearish "Warnings" List. For now it remains a Hold but its component Companies are telling Bearish Stories. Here are a few quality and perhaps "Bellwether" component Companies for this Industry Group. FNMA, FMCC, FNF, RDN, OCN, NSM, WAC.

For the Record: I am currently Bearish on the General Market. I am in CASH and believe you should be moving in that direction. Yes, a Rally will first take place, but that is just part of the Bigger Picture and my Forecasting Work / Analytics.

I track over 300 Sectors and Industry Groups as offered by the below (sources). The accuracy of identifying Bullish and Bearish Inflection Points or Cycles is by far the best I have ever worked with. It is however very complex and time consuming.

As an old financial analyst / asset manager, I can easily determine WHEN a Sector or Industry Group is currently "Rotating" (or if you prefer the word "Cycling") into a "Favorable" condition for Buying - - or - - an "Un-Favorable condition for Selling or Shorting. You might check out my Article - "Rotation."

When you have a large universe of nearly all the conservative / quality Companies as well as the many Sectors and Industries on the planet, as I do, it is often remarkable to Investors when I say: "There are always many Excellent Companies that are both 'Easy Calls' - and - 'Favorable' at or around a Bullish Inflection Point. The reciprocal or opposite is true for Bearish Inflection Points.

Mortgage Finance -- (*****MF)

This Sector / Industry Group has Fundamentally been on Good times, which is reflected in its current selling price. Mortgage Finance is currently "Favorable" on my Lists. It was recently on a high of $5.57 and is Ascending. So, where is it going (price wise) from here? Answer: Topping, but don't get nervous quite yet. Feel free to let me know if you are interested in my Guidance and Direction on this or perhaps another Sector or Industry Group.

Opinion: HOLD. If you own a component Company in Mortgage Finance - be prepared to take Profits or Losses after the next Rally. (Cash in your money-market account may bother you because of the low interest, but remember, you are more "bothered" when you lose money due to poor judgment on your part or from poor or misleading advice!)

Forecast: My (most current) Focus suggests that the price is TOPPING in the Short-Term (one - three months). It - (*****MF) is on an Initial - Bearish "Warning" and on my List to HOLD for now?

Note: Please seek weekly (or more frequent) Guidance from a seasoned professional (minimum - 30 years or more of asset-management experience!). Remember - MOST "professionals" will advise holding or even buying. Do they EVER recommend selling or offer a Bearish "Warning" such as the above? And, Holding-Cash is considered a SIN!

I am often asked what "sources" I use for my Analytics of Sectors, Industry Groups and Companies. Here are a few: StockCharts; Worden - Free Charts; BarCharts; FinViz; BigCharts; Morningstar and a number of others.

