Amazon.com, Inc.. (AMZN) -- Bi-Monthly Update

Amazon.com, Inc.. (NASDAQ:AMZN) -- Bi-Monthly Update

I just completed my weekly study of all my High Profile Cyclicals / Consumer Services / Internet Commerce. This is a study that very much to do because I can learn so much, almost every time in the study of Companies like (AMZN).

My objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

This week's Commentary on - Amazon.com, Inc.. (AMZN) - covers all of my Indicators, both Fundamentally for Valuations and Technically for Momentum. There is much to cover to provide my best possible Forecast and Opinion.

Please connect with "My Focus Article." Click: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/121308-steven-bauer/2057252-my-focus-article

Forecast & Opinion from my Study / Analytics:

Amazon.com, Inc.. and other Consumer Services Companies are tracking well. Although (AMZN) is in a strong Rally it is always an excellent contributor to my Analytics.

My Forecast is not as bright as you may think! (I will be more specific upon request).

My Opinion is to HOLD in anticipation of taking profits.

If you own or are considering owning Internet Commerce Companies, the securities are definitely a mixed bag. Amazon.com, Inc.. is currently strong Technically but I have reservations about my Fundamental Valuation, there I have placed it on an Initial Bearish Forecast - "Warning." Perhaps this is just being cautious, but prudent?

My Analytics (weighting) for my Fundamental Valuation play a vital role in profitable managing money. At this time my Valuations of (AMZN) are not as positive at perhaps you are being told by other sources. Plainly stated they are Descending but still very competitive.

A Twenty Year Perspective of Amazon.com, Inc.. (AMZN)

It has NOT always been like you are being told by so many who do not take the time to Invest Wisely. Amazon.com, Inc.. (AMZN) has taken some big hits over the years.

URL for (20-years of -(AMZN): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=AMZN&p=W&yr=20&mn=0&dy=0&id=p48666896104&a=311129746

A Rather Unique Chart / Graphic on (AMZN):

URL for this representation of - (AMZN): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=AMZN&p=W&yr=1&mn=6&dy=0&id=p31926064788&a=311194230

Selectivity

"Selectivity" is what I preach and is what separates the Average Investor and Mutual Funds from the profits that come with long-hours / hard work and "Selectivity." You might like to read my most-recent article on why I believe Selectivity is so critical for profiting in today's Marketplace. You might want to check out "Be Selective II - Just Click - - > https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/121308-steven-bauer/2066602-flash-update-be-selective-ii

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Internet Industry Group that I focus on rather frequently: AMZN, GRPN, EBAY, NFLX, IACI, OWW, PCLN, MELI, OSTK, PETS.

If I can be of help just Email me. Serious Investors Only - Please!

senorstevedrmx@yahoo.com

I also write Bi-Monthly Updates on: AAPL, ABX, AMZN, BAC, C, CAT, D, F, FB, GE, GOOG, INTC, JNJ, MSFT, T, XOM, GLD, UGL, UCO.

Have a Profitable Week,

Dr. Steve