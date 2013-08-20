Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) -- Bi-Monthly Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) -- Bi-Monthly Update

I just completed my weekly study of all my High Profile Cyclicals / Consumer Services / Internet Commerce Companies. This is a study that I enjoy very much and is a treat for me because I have so much time and experience in the study of Companies like (AMZN).

My objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

This week's Commentary on - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - covers all of my Indicators, both Fundamentally for Valuations and Technically for Momentum.

Forecast & Opinion from my Study / Analytics:

Amazon.com, Inc. and other Internet Companies are tracking well. Although (AMZN) is in a strong Rally it is always an excellent contributor to my Analytics.

My Forecast is not as bright as you may think !

If you own or are considering owning Internet Commerce Companies, the securities require "Selectivity" (see below). Amazon.com, Inc. is currently strong Technically but I have reservations about my Fundamental Valuations, therefore I have placed it on an Initial Bearish Forecast - "Warning."

My Opinion is Strong Caution !

Fundamentally, my Valuations remains strong but are producing declining projections.

Technically, my Indicators are clearly breaking down. A re-bound rally is in the making - - the strength of which will be very important as to when I will advise Clients to "Take Profits - and - move to Holding-Cash."

I will personally and promptly reply to any serious investor's inquiry as to my very cautious position for (AMZN) !

A Twenty Year Perspective of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

It has NOT always been like you are being told by so many who do not take the time to do their homework and "Invest Wisely." Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), like most all other quality Companies, has taken some big hits over the years.

URL for (20-years of) (AMZN): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=AMZN&p=W&yr=20&mn=0&dy=0&id=p48666896104&a=311129746

A Rather Unique Chart / Graphic on (AMZN)

URL for this representation of (AMZN): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=AMZN&p=W&yr=1&mn=6&dy=0&id=p31926064788&a=311194230

Selectivity

"Selectivity" is what I preach and is what separates the Average Investor and Mutual Funds from the profits that come with long-hours / hard work and "Selectivity."

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Internet Industry Group that I focus on: AMZN, GRPN, EBAY, NFLX, OWW, IACI, PCLN, MELI, MCOX, PETS, OSTK.

A Word That Has Been Very Good to Both Me and My Clients

The Word is "Confirmations." I started using this word or better-said "procedure" many years ago when I became dissatisfied by the results of some of my Investments.

It has now become rather simple for me to be quite confident when Investing or making Formal Recommendations. Before taking any position I run through a "Check List" that has increased my percent of profitable investments from good to over 95%. It has also increased my profitability by over 5% (often much more) per transaction. It is very satisfying to me to share this when Investors ask about my professional fees for asset management services.

