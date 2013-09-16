Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) -- Bi-Monthly Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) -- Bi-Monthly Update

I just completed my weekly study of all my High Profile Cyclicals / Consumer Services / Internet Commerce Companies. This is a study that I enjoy very much and is a treat for me because I have so much time and experience in the study of Companies like (AMZN).

My objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

This week's Commentary on - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - covers all of my Indicators, both Fundamentally for Valuations and Technically for Momentum.

My Mission is to provide guidance and directions for conservatively providing consistent annual and superior profitable results for each Formal Recommendation I make to Clients.

Income Investors - - As you know Amazon pays no Dividend !

The Difference Between You and the Pros: Clearly you should be profitable and making money by owning Amazon.com. Via my Emails, I have found that many Investors are struggling with other securities they are holding. I have offered direction to hundreds of Investors and can share with you why you are perhaps holding losing securities and provide a conservative and low risk remedy.

Forecast & Opinion from my Study / Analytics:

Amazon.com, Inc. and other Internet Sector Companies are tracking well. Although (AMZN) is in a strong Rally it is always an excellent contributor to my Analytics. My Forecasts have been "on the button" even with the 20% Pull-Back of late 2011. Re-Buying after that was easy.

My Forecast is not as bright as you may think - it is brighter !

If you own or are considering owning Internet Commerce Companies, the securities require "Selectivity" (see below). Amazon.com, Inc. is currently strong Technically but I have reservations about my Fundamental Valuations, therefore I have placed it on an Initial Bearish Forecast - "Warning."

My Opinion is Hold with Strong Caution !

Fundamentally, my Valuations remains very strong but are producing some declining projections.

Technically, my Indicators are clearly breaking down. A re-bound rally is in force - - the strength of which will tell me when I will advise Clients to "Take Profits - and - move to Holding-Cash." I spend time looking back at the price movement and compare them with my Fundamental Valuation notes. The recent highs of $312 were followed by a pull-back and now a rally to $298. This could be called "Topping."

I will personally and promptly reply to any serious investor's inquiry as to my very cautious position for (AMZN) !

A Twenty Year Perspective of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

It has NOT always been like you are being told by so many who do not take the time to do their homework and "Invest Wisely." Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), like most all other quality Companies, has taken some big hits over the years.

URL for (20-years of) (AMZN): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=AMZN&p=W&yr=20&mn=0&dy=0&id=p48666896104&a=311129746

A Rather Unique Chart / Graphic on (AMZN)

URL for this representation of (AMZN): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=AMZN&p=W&yr=1&mn=6&dy=0&id=p31926064788&a=311194230

Selectivity

"Selectivity" is what I preach (along with Discipline and Patience) and is what separates the Average Investor and Mutual Funds from the profits that come with long-hours / hard work and "Selectivity."

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Internet - Commerce Industry Group that I focus on: AMZN, GRPN, EBAY, NFLX, OWW, IACI, PCLN, MELI, MCOX, PETS, OSTK.

