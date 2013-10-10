Intel Corp. (INTC) -- Bi-Monthly Update

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) -- Bi-Monthly Update

Intel is looking rather "sad-sack" since early 2012. My weekly study of all my High Profile Technology / Semiconductors is complete and there is little support for notably higher prices in the making. This is a study that like because I have spent so many years in gaining experience in the study of Tech. Companies like (INTC). It is like visiting with an old friends, in my case for over 50 years.

My objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

A Special Note for Seniors & Retired Investors - Dividend Yield: 3.90%

This week's Commentary on - Intel Corp. (INTC) - covers all of my Indicators, both Fundamentally for Valuations and Technically for Momentum. There is much to cover to provide my best possible Forecast and Opinion.

Income Investors

- - -

Forecast & Opinion from my Study / Analytics:

Intel Corp. and other Technology Sector Companies are tracking well. Although (INTC) is in a recovering Rally it is always an excellent contributor to my Analytics. The Company has supported my Forecasts for many years, so be prudent and careful at this time.

My Forecast is not as bright as you may think! (I will be more specific upon request).

If you own or are considering owning Semiconductor Companies, the securities are currently and definitely a mixed bag with more bad than good. However, many are doing very well. Intel Corp. is currently relatively strong Technically but I have reservations about my Fundamental Valuation, therefore, I have placed it on an Initial Bearish Forecast - "Warning."

My Analytics (weighting) for my Fundamental Valuation play a vital role in profitable managing money. At this time my Valuations of (INTC) are not as positive at perhaps you are being told by other sources. Plainly stated they are Flat to Descending.

My Opinion is to HOLD in anticipation of taking profits.

Fundamentally: My Analytics (weighting) for my Fundamental Valuation play a vital role in profitable managing money. At this time my Valuations of (INTC) are not as positive at perhaps you are being told by other sources. Plainly stated they are looking anemic again. This does not make for a positive fundamental valuation of any Company for a long-term Hold.

Technically: Even with this fine Company, my Indicators are notably breaking down. It is only currently off its highs of 2012 at $27, and its more near-term highs of $25. it is selling for $23. This current rally will tell a compelling story as to the future direction of the price of (INTC). That is a very long drought for being profitable with your investment dollars!

I am not impressed with Intel Corp. My Indicators started breaking down in early 2012 and the price has been un-impressive ever since. Until (INTC) gets something positive going (Technically) I will not consider it for my Clients portfolios.

- - -

A Twenty Year Perspective of Intel Corp. (INTC)

It has NOT always been like you are being told by so many who do not take the time to Invest Wisely. Intel Corp. (INTC) has taken some big hits over the years. Have a look.

URL for (20-years of -(INTC): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=INTC&p=W&yr=20&mn=0&dy=0&id=p09258817298&a=300758180

A Rather Unique Chart / Graphic on (INTC):

URL for this representation of - (INTC): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=INTC&p=W&yr=1&mn=6&dy=0&id=p02387880647&a=300281447

Selectivity

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Semiconductor Industry Group that I focus on rather frequently: INTC, NVDA, TXN, LLTC, ISIL, STM, ASYS, AMD. And, many more . . .

