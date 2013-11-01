Verizon Comm., Inc. (VZ) -- Bi-Monthly Update

Verizon Comm., Inc. (NYSE:VZ) -- Bi-Monthly Update

My logo is: "Investing Wisely."

Verizon looks very anemic since April - 6 months ago and that means Caution. It is having a mini-rally and the next few days / weeks are somewhat critical. The recent 10+% pull-back is serious and must me monitored very closely. My weekly study of all my High Profile Telecom / Fixed Line Telecom. confirms the above message. This is a study that pleases me to do because I have spent so much time and experience in the study of Companies like (VZ). Each time, I learn much and that makes for Investing Wisely.

My objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

A Special Note for Seniors & Retired Investors - Dividend Yield: 4.17%

I believe you folks deserve much better service and investment direction and guidance that either Wall Street or the Brokerage Community is / has been providing. Being a retired Asset Manager / Financial Analyst is a joy for me to assist you and meet your investment - needs, goals and objective. Peace of Mind for you is my mission. Let me know when I can offer you support. Perhaps reading my support article will be of interest. Just Click - - > https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/121308-steven-bauer/2101922-income-investing-seniors-retirees-and-conservative-investors-deserve-better-service-as-well-as-profitable-direction-and-guidance

My objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

This week's Commentary on - Verizon Comm., Inc. (VZ) - covers all of my Indicators, both Fundamentally for Valuations and Technically for Momentum. There is much to cover to provide my best possible Forecast and Opinion.

Please connect with "My Focus Article." Just Click: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/121308-steven-bauer/2057252-my-focus-article

Important: Please Click and Read the following URL - - > https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/121308-steven-bauer/2134782-supportive-information-for-my-bi-monthly-update-articles

Income Investors

My Mission is to provide guidance and direction for conservatively providing consistent annual and superior profitable results for each Formal Recommendation I make to my Clients.

The Difference Between You and the Pros: Clearly you should be profitable and making money by owning Verizon. Via my Emails, I have found that many Investors are struggling with other securities they are holding. I have offered direction to hundreds of Investors and can share with you why you are perhaps holding losing securities and provide a conservative and low risk remedy.

- - -

Forecast & Opinion from my Study / Analytics:

Verizon Comm., Inc. and other Utility / Telecom Sector Companies are tracking well. Although (VZ) is / was in a strong Rally it is always an excellent contributor to my Analytics. The rather long Pull-Back since May thru August is concerning me. My Forecasting has worked out well since the bottom in 2009. My current Forecasting needs to be heeded.

Forecasted Performance - - - Bullish Cycle - Definitely Weakening:

The below Table is for your review, questions and perhaps thoughts. If you are seeking, what I call "Pazazz Performance" - - please Email me to open a dialog.

Typically, "Pazazz Performance" does not come from Companies like (VZ). In good times this conservative giant does the job quite well along with paying a decent dividend.

Verizon Communications (VZ) Forecasted Bullish "Alerts" Ascending At this time (VZ) remains in a Bullish mode and has produced an annualized profit - over the past few years of about +20%. (that's per year - not including dividends). It, however is currently giving -- both Fundamental and Technical - - Bearish "Warnings" that if ignored will be costly. Forecast Bullish "Alert" -- Initiated: April, 2010 @ $25.00 - a late one! Performance to Date: +100% Click on the Green Arrow to read my Archive of my most recent and past Articles, on Verizon Communications. - - including my on going Forecasts and Opinions. Or : seekingalpha.com/author/steven-bauer/ins.../vz Accurate and Profitable Forecasting and Appropriate Highly Selective Recommendations can be performed on any security on the planet. Even Verizon! Thanks for your interest in my Forecasts - work / analytics . . .

My Current Forecast is not as bright as you may think! (I will be more specific upon request).

If you own or are considering owning Telecom Companies, the securities are definitely a mixed bag. Verizon Comm., Inc. is currently strong Technically but I have reservations about my Fundamental Valuation, there I have placed it on an Initial Bearish Forecast - "Warning."

My Current Opinion is to HOLD with caution in anticipation of taking profits.

Fundamentally, my Valuations remains relatively strong but are "Flat" and on the Decline. That produces future declining valuation projections.

Technically, my Indicators are clearly breaking down. The current mini pull-back since April at about $53 to a current price of $50. is not yet all that serious - this time and offer strong support for my Bearish "Warning." The re-bound rally - I called may be ending. I am very close to advising Clients to "Take Profits - and - move to Holding-Cash."

I will personally and promptly reply to any serious investor's inquiry as to my very cautious position for (VZ) !

- - -

A Twenty Year Perspective of Verizon Comm., Inc. (VZ)

It has NOT always been like you are being told by so many who do not take the time to "Invest Wisely." Verizon Comm., Inc. (VZ) has taken some big hits over the years. I ask you to "Please" view the below chart. A twenty-year perspective may help your bottom line in these coming months.

URL for (20-years of -(VZ): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=VZ&p=W&yr=20&mn=0&dy=0&id=p22971862350&a=311907436

A Rather Unique Chart / Graphic on (VZ):

URL for this representation of - (VZ): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=VZ&p=W&yr=1&mn=6&dy=0&id=p40471601099&a=311907435

Selectivity

"Selectivity" is what I preach (along with Discipline and Patience) and is what separates the Average Investor and Mutual Funds from the profits that come with long-hours / hard work and "Selectivity." You might like to read my most-recent article on why I believe Selectivity is so critical for profiting in today's Marketplace. You might want to check out "Be Selective II - Just Click - - > https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/121308-steven-bauer/2066602-flash-update-be-selective-ii

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Ute / Telecom Industry Group that I focus on rather frequently: VZ, T, S, OIBR, LVLT, VIV, TEF, VG, CBB, BCE, VIP.

If I can be of help just Email me. Serious Investors Only - Please!

senorstevedrmx@yahoo.com

Should you wish to read my latest article on the following Companies and ETFs - - Just Click on the Symbol. You will be taken (Linked) to my most current article as well at my last 20 articles on that Company or ETF. (It is an excellent way to gain insight into the accuracy of my Forecasts and Opinions). Just so you know you will have access to over 600 articles where I share my Analytics. In addition I have recently published all 500 of the S&P 500 Large-Cap component Companies. And, 200 of each of the S&P 400 Mid-Cap and S&P 600 Small-Cap component Companies. I stay quite busy doing my homework for my Clients.

I hope you will find my "stuff" very well worth your Time and very Accurate.

Thanks. . .

AAPL, ABX, AMZN, BAC, C, CAT, CSCO, CVX, D, DIS, F, FB, GE, GOOG, HPQ, IBM, INTC, JNJ, JPM, KO, MSFT, PFE, SBUX, SLW, SO, T, VZ, WMT, XOM, GLD, SLV, UCO.

Smile, Have Fun, "Investing Wisely,"

Dr. Steve