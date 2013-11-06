General Electric Company (GE) -- Bi-Monthly Update

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -- Bi-Monthly Update

(GE) is hanging in there pretty darn well, so I will continue to hold and give it more slack. It has been a stalwart performer from my Forecasts - way back when. I have completed my weekly study of all my High Profile Industrial / Diversified Industrials. This is a study that sparks me just a bit because I have spent so many years in gaining experience in the study of Companies like (GE). It is like visiting with an old friend, in my case for over 50 years.

My objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

A Special Note for Seniors & Retired Investors - Dividend Yield: 2.87%

I believe you folks deserve much better service and investment direction and guidance that either Wall Street or the Brokerage Community is / has been providing. Being a retired Asset Manager / Financial Analyst is a joy for me to assist you and meet your investment - needs, goals and objective. Peace of Mind for you is my mission. Let me know when I can offer you support. Perhaps reading my support article will be of interest. Just Click - - > https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/121308-steven-bauer/2101922-income-investing-seniors-retirees-and-conservative-investors-deserve-better-service-as-well-as-profitable-direction-and-guidance

This week's Commentary on - General Electric Company (GE) - covers all of my Indicators, both Fundamentally for Valuations and Technically for Momentum. There is much to cover to provide my best possible Forecast and Opinion.

Please connect with "My Focus Article." Just Click: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/121308-steven-bauer/2057252-my-focus-article

Important: Please Click and Read the following URL - - > https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/121308-steven-bauer/2134782-supportive-information-for-my-bi-monthly-update-articles

Income Investors

My Mission is to provide guidance and direction for conservatively providing consistent annual and superior profitable results for each Formal Recommendation I make to my Clients.

The Difference Between You and the Pros: Clearly you should be profitable and making money by owning General Electric Via my Emails, I have found that many Investors are struggling with other securities they are holding. I have offered direction to hundreds of Investors and can share with you why you are perhaps holding losing securities and provide a conservative and low risk remedy.

- - -

Forecast & Opinion from my Study / Analytics:

General Electric Company and other Industrial Sector Companies are tracking the General Market quite well. Although (GE) remains in a strong long-term Rally it is both a time for concern. It is always an excellent contributor to my Analytics. My Forecasts have remained positive and on a "Hold" since early 2009. I am now Very Cautious.

Forecasted Performance - - - Bullish Cycle - - Still Performing Well:

The below Table is for your review, questions and perhaps thoughts. If you are seeking, what I call "Pazazz Performance" - - please Email me to open a dialog.

Typically, "Pazazz Performance" does not come from Companies like (GE). In good times this conservative giant does the job quite well along with paying a decent dividend.

General Electric Company (GE) Forecasted Bullish "Alerts" Ascending At this time (GE) remains in a Bullish mode and has produced an annualized profit - over the past few years of about +34%. (that's per year - not including dividends). It, however is currently giving -- both Fundamental and Technical - - Bearish "Warnings" that if ignored will be costly. Forecast Bullish "Alert" -- Initiated: July, 2009 @ $10.00 Performance to Date: +170% Click on the Green Arrow to read my Archive of my most recent and past Articles, on Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. - - including my on going Forecasts and Opinions. Or : seekingalpha.com/author/steven-bauer/ins.../ge Conservative Investors benefit from my Forecasting solely on the basis of knowing when it is a good time to go to Cash, preserve capital and not worry about dividends during what is most of a relatively short time frame for Bearish Cycles. Please see my below 20 year chart and you will quickly know how I help so many, many retired and conservative Investors. Thanks for your interest in my Forecasts - work / analytics . . .

My Current Forecast is not as bright as you may think! (I will be more specific upon request).

If you own or are considering owning Industrial Companies, the securities are currently and definitely a mixed bag, that means both strong and weak. General Electric Company is currently strong Technically but I have reservations about my Fundamental Valuation, therefore, I have placed it on an Initial Bearish Forecast - "Warning."

My Current Opinion is to HOLD in anticipation of taking profits.

Fundamentally - ( Weighting - - 40% ): My Analytics (weighting) for my Fundamental Valuation play a vital role in profitable managing money. At this time my Valuations of (GE) are not as positive at perhaps you are being told by other sources. Plainly stated they are Improving and then Descending again. This does not make for a positive fundamental valuation of any Company for a long-term Hold.

Technically - ( Weighting - - 35% ): Even with this fine Company, my Indicators are notably breaking down. It is continuing to present investors with new highs at $27. The current rally has kept it well beyond my cautious warning above, but things do and will change and I will be there when they do.

I will personally and promptly reply to any serious investor's inquiry as to my very cautious position for (GE) !

- - -

A Twenty Year Perspective of General Electric Company (GE)

It has NOT always been like you are being told by so many who do not take the time to "Invest Wisely." General Electric Company (GE) has taken some big hits over the years. Longer-Term perspective is vital to your maintaining consistently profitable years investing your money. Remember, there is Risk to consider.

URL for (20-years of -(GE): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=GE&p=W&yr=20&mn=0&dy=0&id=p90769012660&a=300758487

A Rather Unique Chart / Graphic on (GE):

URL for this representation of - (GE): > http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=GE&p=W&yr=1&mn=6&dy=0&id=p08283835506&a=300738211

Selectivity

"Selectivity" is what I preach (along with Patience and Discipline) and is what separates the Average Investor and Mutual Funds from the profits that come with long-hours / hard work and "Selectivity." You might like to read my most-recent article on why I believe Selectivity is so critical for profiting in today's Marketplace. You might want to check out "Be Selective II - Just Click - - > https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/121308-steven-bauer/2066602-flash-update-be-selective-ii

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Industrial / Conglomerate Industry Group that I focus on rather frequently: GE, UTX, SI, BA, HON, CAT, DHR, LMT, PCP, DE, TXT, TYC, LUK, ITT, CSL, CR, .

If I can be of help just Email me. Serious Investors Only - Please!

senorstevedrmx@yahoo.com

Should you wish to read my latest article on the following Companies and ETFs - - Just Click on the Symbol. You will be taken (Linked) to my most current article as well at my last 20 articles on that Company or ETF. (It is an excellent way to gain insight into the accuracy of my Forecasts and Opinions). Just so you know you will have access to over 600 articles where I share my Analytics. In addition I have recently published all 500 of the S&P 500 Large-Cap component Companies. And, 200 of each of the S&P 400 Mid-Cap and S&P 600 Small-Cap component Companies. I stay quite busy doing my homework for my Clients.

I hope you will find my "stuff" very well worth your Time and very Accurate.

Thanks. . .

AAPL, ABX, AMZN, BAC, C, CAT, CSCO, CVX, D, DIS, F, FB, GE, GOOG, HPQ, IBM, INTC, JNJ, JPM, KO, MSFT, PFE, SBUX, SLW, SO, T, VZ, WMT, XOM, GLD, SLV, UCO.

Smile, Have Fun, "Investing Wisely,"

Dr. Steve