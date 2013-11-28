Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) -- Bi-Monthly Update

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) -- Bi-Monthly Update

Microsoft is hanging in there very, very well. However, there is a possible Technical problem developing and Earnings are not all that impressive. So far - just a word to the wise.

Each week I review all of my High Profile Technology / Software - - Indexes, Companies and ETFs.

My objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics.

A Special Note for Seniors & Retired Investors - Dividend Yield: 2.98%

This week's Commentary on - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) - covers all of my Indicators, both Fundamentally for Valuations and Technically for Momentum. There is much to cover to provide my best possible Forecast and Opinion.

Income Investors

Income Investors

The Difference Between You and the Pros: Clearly you should be profitable and making money by owning Microsoft.

- - -

Forecast & Opinion from my Study / Analytics:

Microsoft Corp. and other Software Companies are tracking the Market well. (MSFT) remains in a strong Rally it is always an excellent contributor to my Analytics. Unfortunately, I suggest it is beginning to tell a Bearish Story. . . My Forecasting of Microsoft over the years has been near perfect. From a December low of $26 to a present price of $35 isn't bad for a conservative Company like Microsoft. The afore mentioned rally was Forecast - on the button!

Forecasted Performance - - - Bullish Cycle - Still Performing Very Well:

The below Table is for your review, questions and perhaps thoughts.

Typically, "Pazazz Performance" does not come from Companies like (MSFT). Yet in good times this conservative giant does the job quite well along with paying a decent dividend.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Forecasted Bullish "Alerts" Ascending At this time (MSFT) remains in a Bullish mode and has produced an annualized profit - over the past few years of about +19+%. (that's per year - not including dividends). It, however is currently giving -- both Fundamental and Technical - - Bearish "Warnings" that if ignored will be costly. Forecast Bullish "Alert" -- Initiated: May, 2009 @ $18.00 Performance to Date: +94% Click on the Green Arrow to read my Archive of my most recent and past Articles, on Microsoft Corp. - - including my on going Forecasts and Opinions. Or : http://seekingalpha.com/author/steven-bauer/instablog/symbol/msft Major Technology and Software Companies are excellent when it come to Forecasting Accurately. If you Forecast Accurately I can assure you that you will have Profitable Transactions. Accurate and Profitable Forecasting and Appropriate Highly Selective Recommendations can be performed on any security on the planet. Thanks for your interest in my Forecasts - work / analytics . . .

My Current Forecast is not as bright as you may think! (I will be more specific upon request).

If you own or are considering owning a Big Software / etc. Companies, the securities have definitely become a mixed bag. Mostly strong but like always you need to find the best through being very selective. Microsoft is currently strong Technically but I have reservations about my Fundamental Valuation, therefore I have placed it on an Initial Bearish Forecast - "Warning."

My Current Opinion is to HOLD in anticipation of taking profits.

Fundamentally - ( weighting - - 40% ): My Analytics (weighting - 40%) for my Fundamental Valuation play a vital role in profitable managing money. At this time my Valuations of (MSFT) are not as positive at perhaps you are being told by other sources. Plainly stated Earnings are Improving and then Descending again. This does not make for a positive fundamental valuation of any Company.

Technically - ( weighting - - 35% ): Even with this fine Company, my Indicators are notably breaking down. It is currently selling on it highs of $38. The current rally has offered a rebound rally from the lows of $31. and this rally will tell a compelling story as to the future direction of the price of (MSFT) - good or not so good.

Consensus Opinion - ( weighting - - 25% ): My third pillar of Research is one that is ALWAYS distorted to the Positive by most all financial analysts. That's because they are afraid of being Bearish. I Am NOT! My articles on "Reality" are supportive of the below 20 year Chart.

I will personally and promptly reply to any serious investor's inquiry as to my very cautious position for (MSFT) !

- - -

A Twenty Year Perspective of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

It has NOT always been like you are being told by so many who do not take the time to do their homework and "Invest Wisely." Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has taken some big hits over the years.

URL for (20-years of -(MSFT): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=MSFT&p=W&yr=20&mn=0&dy=0&id=p37471439789&a=310675869

Selectivity

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Software Industry Group that I focus on rather frequently: MSFT, ORCL, SYMC, CRM, CDNS, NUAN, CA, CPWR, ADBE, VMW, ADSK, BMC, CTXS, PAY, CHKP, NQ, INTU, SAP, SWI, FIRE, RHT, INFA, NEON, JIVE, SREV, PMTC, CNQR, CVLT. There are many, may more!

