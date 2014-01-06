Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) -- Semi-Monthly Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) -- Semi-Monthly Update

Amazon is, as expected and Forecast reaching new highs in each previous market rally. It's fundamentals tell me that it should continue to do well until there is a major break in the general market.

My High Profile Cyclicals / Consumer Services / Internet Commerce Companies continue to be strong with few exceptions. Companies like (AMZN) have earned their strong position in the marketplace.

My objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

This week's Commentary on - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - covers all of my Indicators, both Fundamentally for Valuations and Technically for Momentum.

Growth and (sometimes) Aggressive Growth Investors - - As you know Amazon pays no Dividend !

Forecast w/ Performance

Amazon.com, Inc. and other Internet Sector Companies are tracking well. Although (AMZN) is in a strong Rally it is always an excellent contributor to my Analytics. My Forecasts have been "on the button" even with the 20% Pull-Back of late 2011. Re-Buying after that was easy.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Forecasted Bullish "Alerts" Ascending - No End in Sight! At this time (AMZN) remains in a Bullish mode and has produced an annualized profit - over the past few years of about +97%. (there are no dividends). It, however is currently giving -- both Fundamental and Technical - - Bearish "Warnings" that if ignored will be costly. Forecast Bullish "Alert" -- Initiated: March, 2009 @ $62.00 Performance to Date: +485% Click on the Green Arrow to read my Archive of my most recent and past Articles, on Amazon.com, Inc. - - including my on going Forecasts and Opinions. Or : seekingalpha.com/author/steven-bauer/ins.../amzn My Forecasting ALWAYS highlights Companies like (AMZN) and therefore Performance / Profits like the above can be more easily attained and sustained. It is not an exception it is just one of many low risk / high reward Companies. Try me and you will see. . . Thanks for your interest in my Forecasts - work / analytics . . .

My Current Forecast is even more bright as you may think - the only thing that can stop it is a General Market that turns Bearish!

If you own or are considering owning Internet Commerce Companies, the securities require "Selectivity" (see below). Amazon.com, Inc. is currently strong Technically but I have reservations about my Fundamental Valuations, therefore I have placed it on an Initial (very light - but increasing) Bearish Forecast - "Warning." This is because I am a very cautious Asset Manager.

My Current Opinion is Hold with (modest) Caution !

Fundamentally - ( weighting - - 40% ), my Valuations remains very strong but are producing some declining projections. Even with greatly superior earnings when a decline begins the price of the Company most often follows.

Technically - ( weighting - - 35% ), my Indicators have not started to break down, but they will in time. A re-bound rally is in force - - the strength of which is very positive. I spend time looking back at the price movement and compare them with my Fundamental Valuation notes. (AMZN) is on recent highs of $405. The current three week pull-back is going to do two things: a) be stronger than investors would like and b) tell us if the Top has been made.

Consensus Opinion - ( weighting - - 25% ): My third pillar of Research is one that is ALWAYS distorted to the Positive by most all financial analysts. That's because they are afraid of being Bearish. I Am NOT! My articles on "Reality" are supportive of the below 20 year Chart.

A Twenty Year Perspective of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

It has NOT always been like you are being told by so many who do not take the time to do their homework and "Invest Wisely." Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), like most all other quality Companies, has taken some big hits over the years.

URL for (20-years of) (AMZN): http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=AMZN&p=W&yr=20&mn=0&dy=0&id=p48666896104&a=311129746

Selectivity

"Selectivity" is what I preach (along with Discipline and Patience) and is what separates the Average Investor and Mutual Funds from the profits that come with long-hours / hard work and "Selectivity."

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Internet - Commerce Industry Group that I focus on: AMZN, GRPN, EBAY, NFLX, OWW, IACI, PCLN, MELI, MCOX, PETS, OSTK.

