Barrick Gold Corp. - The Glitter Went Away and I Called it to the Oz. It May be Coming Back

Barrack just does not have the fundamentals or comparable valuations to other Gold Mining Companies to be leading Gold out of its doldrums.

I am warming up on Gold and Gold Mining Securities. The problem for most Investors is "Selectivity." Which of the fine Gold Mining Companies has the highest Return to Risk Ratio? That is my specialty be it for Gold or any other Grouping of Companies.

My previously written articles on ABX (just click) provide you the history of my forecasting, its accuracy and support for my performance. For over 50 years my management objective is to identify changing trends for my forecasting analytics. I simple want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this company and its industry peers.

My Performance for Barrick Gold can be found below and is over 27% per year for the 3 year holding period.

Look at the Profits for ABX - Over the Years

It is simple, all Companies Cycle from "Favorable" to "Un-Favorable" and in between, they are "Also Rans." This horse-racing metaphor is the best guidance I have to explain how to know the Good / Bad and the Ugly for all securities on the planet.

Barrick - has: a) gone nowhere in recent years - - BUT - - (study the peak to peak and trough to trough); b) is UP over 100% in Favorable time-frames; is DOWN over 50% in Un-Favorable time-frames; and c) has spent years as an "Also-Ran." The Company - has: a) gone Up in 20 years (study the peak to peak and trough to trough); b) is UP over 100% in Favorable time-frames; is DOWN over 50% in Un-Favorable time-frames; and c) has spent years as an "Also-Ran." What a Waste of time and money during "Un-Favorable and Also-Ran time frames - don't you think?

The Company like so many others has taken some big hits over the years!

Have a long look at this Chart, it tells you a story about how to make and preserve your profits. Click on ABX. It is not hard to understand how Bear Markets can cause financial set-backs for years and in many cases those set-backs are never recovered. I have over 50 years of successfully doing what I call "preventative maintenance."

Make just a 5 - 10 minute Study of this chart and the others I provide in similar articles you will be convinced that "Being Selective" with the "What" and the "When" of investing your money you will become a very profitable Investor. It is my clear answer to being a Consistently Profitable for my Clients. If you are not "convinced" - - then - - stay with your mutual funds and remain an Investor willing to accept Up and Down performance similar to this Company over the coming years. I suggest that - You deserve Better . . .

You can do better / have it all and I can teach you how !

My management objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

A Special Note for Seniors & Retired Investors - Dividend Yield: 1.16%



Growth and Aggressive Growth Investors





Forecast w/ 5 Year Performance

Note: The below Table is for your review, questions and perhaps thoughts.

Special Note: In this article on Gold I have very profitable completed Forecasting and Owning select Gold securities during the above Bullish Cycle and am now working in and with the below Bearish Cycle.

I do not share with the Investing Public my Short Sale Positions during Bearish Cycles - they are exclusively for my Clients with an Asset Allocation Model of "Aggressive Growth."

However, I do continue to share my Forecasts with all.

My Current Forecast is not as bright as you are likely being advised!

If you own or are considering owning Gold Mining Companies, the securities are definitely a mixed bag that you do not want to deal with at this time. Barrick Gold Corp. is currently WEAK Technically and I have reservations about my Fundamental Valuation, therefore I have placed it on and it remains on a Strong Bearish Forecast - "Warning."

That means: I am continuing to HOLD-CASH - for Southern Company. Profits were taken as indicated below.

My Analytics (weighting) for my Fundamental Valuation play a vital role in profitable managing money. At this time my Valuations of (NYSE:ABX) are not bad but not as positive at perhaps you are being told by other sources. Plainly stated they are improving but way too negative to consider ownership.

My Current Opinion is to HOLD-CASH in anticipation of Buying. When? Not in the foreseeable future.

* Fundamentally - ( weighting - - 40% ): My Analytics (weighting) for my Fundamental Valuation play a vital role in profitable managing money. At this time my Valuations of (ABX) are not as positive at perhaps you are being told by other sources. Plainly stated they are Improving and then Descending again. This does not make for a positive fundamental valuation of any Company.

* Technically - ( Weighting - - 35% ): Even with this fine Company, my Indicators are notably breaking down. It is only currently slightly off its 2011highs of $52 selling for $17. The next rally is coming soon and that will tell a compelling story as to the future direction of the price of (ABX). Buying now is just bearing unnecessary Risk.

* Consensus Opinion - ( weighting - - 25% ): My third pillar of Research is one that is ALWAYS distorted to the Positive by most all financial analysts. That's because they are afraid of being Bearish. I Am NOT! My articles on "Reality" are supportive of the below 20 year Chart.



Selectivity

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Gold Industry Group that I focus on rather frequently: (ABX), (NYSE:KGC), (NYSE:AUY), (NYSE:NEM), (NYSE:IAG), (NYSE:GG), (NYSE:EGO), (NYSE:GFI), (NYSEMKT:ANV), (NYSE:AU), (NYSE:HMY), (NYSEMKT:BTG), (NYSE:AUQ), (NYSEMKT:NG), (NYSE:AEM), (NYSEMKT:BAA), (NASDAQ:GOLD), (NASDAQ:RGLD), (NYSEMKT:SA), (NYSEMKT:SAND), (NYSEMKT:NSU), (RBY), (NYSEMKT:TRX), (NYSE:FNV).

Note: Should you have interest in my professional guidance and direction for your Portfolios, please Email Me with your questions or thoughts: senorstevedrmx@yahoo.com.





