Flash Update – May 15th.

There is just Greed and absolutely no Fear. Yes, the Bears had a good day on Wednesday, yesterday but the Euphoric Bulls are in control. That won't LAST !

It won't last but until it does, you will know that I have been holding the vast majority of my daily articles on the Dow 30 Companies and a few other favorites.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) {this is a major!} is in decline and often under the threshold of 50. A reading below 50 for the PMI suggests an outright contraction in the manufacturing sector.

China (PMI) will be cut in half from previous years. It is clearly in trouble.

Japan isn't faring well; the third-biggest hub in the global economy. The Japanese are pumping money into the economy just like the U.S. and like the U.S. are failing miserably.

Germany is the only Eurozone resilience. Other Eurozone countries, like France, Italy, and Spain, are also facing an economic slowdown.

In the U.S., we, too, have a soft economy. The first quarter of 2014 proved to be terrible for corporate profits growth. If the rest of the world is in an economic slowdown, the U.S. cannot continue to have its head in the sand or perhaps elsewhere.

In the U.S. the economy grew at only 0.1% in the first quarter of 2014 after growing at 2.6% in the last quarter of 2013.

Hence, we now have the four largest economies in the world going through a clear and notable economic slowdown.

But have no fear.... The stock market continues to rise almost daily. Yes, I am also sarcastic. I am also very accurate.

