Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. - Not Such Good Guys but Profitable - But for Who? Soon Not For YOU

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has been less than one of the leading the leading Dow 30 - Industrials composite Companies for a long time. It is on a Hold-Cash and my (fundamental and technical) Indicators are and have been breaking down.

It made new highs at $80. in early December and has pulled back since.

The recent couple of months of trading is ominous. Remember, if your Company, and that includes WMT does not keep up with the Indices there are problems coming.

Look at the Profits for WMT - Over the Years

It is simple, all Companies Cycle from "Favorable" to "Un-Favorable" and in between, they are "Also Rans." This horse-racing metaphor is the best guidance I have to explain how to know the Good / Bad and the Ugly for all securities on the planet.

The Company like so many others has taken some big hits over the years!

Have a long look at this Chart, it tells you a story about how to make and preserve your profits. Click on WMT. This chart and the others I provide in similar articles should convince you that "Being Selective" with the "What" and the "When" of investing your money that you will become a very profitable Investor.

My management objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

A Special Note for Seniors & Retired Investors - Dividend Yield for Wal-Mart: 2.50%

Forecast w/ 5 Year Performance:

My Current Forecast is that Wal-Mart is that it is Topping and not as brilliant as it was just a year ago! This has to do with the state of the General Market and that is also not as 'bright as you may think." Please study my 20 year chart offered below - - when the General Market is Bearish so is (NYSE:WMT) !

If you own or are considering owning Big Retailing Companies, the securities have definitely become a mixed bag of both good and not so good. Wal-Mart is relatively strong both Fundamentally and Technically, however, I have placed it on my Initial Bearish Forecast - "Warning."

My Current Opinion is to HOLD-CASH having taken Profits. Taking profits can be effectively accomplished, just as Buying can be by doing your Forecasting well. When there is a "Big Blow-to the downside" for the General Market Forecast (in the wind), as a very experienced financial advisor and asset manager, I will always seek a safe harbor and that for me is Cash. I hope you are of such a mind-set too.

* Fundamentally - ( weighting - 40% ): My Analytics (weighting) for my Fundamental Valuation play a vital role in profitable managing money. At this time my Valuations of (WMT) are quite positive but that in and of itself does not mitigate caution.

* Technically - ( weighting - 35%): Even with this not so fine Company, my Indicators are notably breaking down. It is only currently slightly off its November highs of $81. Nine months of moving basically sideways - that's not a good sign in a Market like what we have experienced!. It is now selling for $76. the next rally and it will tell a compelling story as to the future direction of the price of (WMT).

* Consensus Opinion - ( weighting - - 25% ): My third pillar of Research is one that is ALWAYS distorted to the Positive by most all financial analysts. That's because they are afraid of being Bearish. I Am NOT! My articles on "Reality" are supportive of the below 20 year Chart.

Selectivity

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Food / Discount Store Industry Group that I focus on rather frequently: (WMT), (NYSE:SVU), (NYSE:SWY), (NYSE:TGT), (NYSE:KR), (WFM), (NYSE:CBD), (NYSE:TJX), (NYSE:DG), (NASDAQ:COST), (NASDAQ:ROST), (NYSE:FDO), (NASDAQ:DLTR), (NASDAQ:SHLD), (NYSE:BIG).

