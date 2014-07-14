Amazon.com, Inc. - Performing as it was Forecast and Should Be - Except - Now it is Time to Fine Tune and Likely Sell

Amazon (was), as expected and Forecast reaching new highs in each previous market rally. This is WHY Fundamentals supported by sound Technical Analysis - ALWAYS produces superior profits. Finding these gems in their early stage is not all that hard.

This is a standard and general remark that I often make to my Clients: "It's fundamentals tell me that it should continue to do well until there is a major break technically or in the general market. Yes, it is over-priced but it has been for many months.

Repeating from previous posting: "The current pull-back is telling a similar, yet different story. The next rally will be extremely important as to whether or not it is prudent to Hold Amazon.com. A one-hundred point drop in any stock is significant. Asset Managers MUST - preserve profits for their Clients and few do a decent job of that."

As for the "current (May/June) rally," - - so far that should scare the bejeebers out of share-holders.

I do not like the price action over the past couple of months. I will soon be a seller.

My previously written articles on AMZN (just click) provide you the history of my forecasting, its accuracy and support for my performance.

My Performance (my 5-Year Table) for Amazon.com, Inc. is available by clicking: (NASDAQ:AMZN) An annualized profit 109% over the past few years Ain't Bad!

The Company like so many others has taken some big hits over the years!

Have a long look at this Chart, it tells you a story about how to make and preserve your profits. Click on AMZN.

My High Profile Cyclicals / Consumer Services / Internet Commerce Companies continue to be strong with few exceptions. Companies like (AMZN) have Earned their strong position in the marketplace.

My management objective is to identify changing trends for my Forecasting Analytics. Simple stated, I want to have current notes to quickly refer to on the anticipated direction of this Sector and Industry Group.

Growth and (sometimes) Aggressive Growth Investors - - As you know Amazon pays no Dividend !

My Mission is to provide guidance and direction for conservatively providing consistent annual and superior profitable results for each Formal Recommendation I make to my Clients.

Forecast w/ 5 Year Performance

Amazon.com, Inc. and other Retail - Internet Sector Companies are tracking well. Although (AMZN) is in a strong Rally it is always an excellent contributor to my Analytics. My Forecasts have been "on the button" even with the 20+% Pull-Back of late 2011. Re-Buying after that was easy.

Note: The below Table is for your review, questions and perhaps thoughts.

My Current Forecast is even more bright as you may think - the only thing that can stop it is a General Market that turns Bearish!

If you own or are considering owning Internet Commerce Companies, the securities require "Selectivity" (see below). Amazon.com, Inc. is currently strong Technically but I have reservations about my Fundamental Valuations, therefore I have placed it on an Initial (very light - but increasing) Bearish Forecast - "Warning." This is because I am a very cautious Asset Manager.

That means: I am cautiously and continuing to HOLD - Nike, Inc. since having sent Formal Recommendations in May 2009 to my Clients -- the Public never sees my timely Email communications to my Clients until well after my - Emailing those Formal Recommendations - - - I do respond to prospective Client's - Questions and Thoughts. )

My Current Opinion is Hold with (modest) Caution !

* Fundamentally - ( weighting - - 40% ), my Valuations remains very strong but are producing some declining projections. Even with greatly superior earnings when a decline begins the price of the Company most often follows.

* Technically - ( weighting - - 35% ), my Indicators have not started to break down, but they will in time. A re-bound rally is in force - - the strength of which is very positive. I spend time looking back at the price movement and compare them with my Fundamental Valuation notes. (AMZN) is on or near its recent highs of $405. Current price is $347. The current pull-back is going to do two things: a) be stronger than investors would like and b) tell us if the Top has been made.

* Consensus Opinion - ( weighting - - 25% ): My third pillar of Research is one that is ALWAYS distorted to the Positive by most all financial analysts. That's because they are afraid of being Bearish. I Am NOT! My articles on "Reality" are supportive of the below 20 year Chart.

I will personally and promptly reply to any serious investor's inquiry as to my very cautious position for (AMZN) !

Selectivity

"Selectivity" is what I preach (along with Discipline and Patience) and is what separates the Average Investor and Mutual Funds from the profits that come with long-hours / hard work and "Selectivity."

Here are a number of the Component Companies / Peers in the Internet - Commerce Industry Group that I focus on: (AMZN), (NASDAQ:GRPN), (NASDAQ:EBAY), (NASDAQ:NFLX), (NYSE:OWW), (IACI), (PCLN), (NASDAQ:MELI), (NASDAQ:MCOX), (NASDAQ:PETS), (NASDAQ:OSTK).

