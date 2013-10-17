Midstream Players Splash For US Shale Play Access

- In the second week of Oct-2013, Midstream industry witnessed $7.96 billion spent on gaining access to premier shale plays in the United States
- In the largest deal, Regency Energy Partners announced its plan to acquire PVR Partners for $5.6 billion. PVR operates in Marcellus and Mid-continent region
- Crestwood Midstream Partners first completed its merger with Inergy Midstream for $1.61 billion and later announced the acquisition of Arrow Midstream Holdings for $750 million
- Inergy merger gave Crestwood exposure to Pan US positions in the Marcellus, Utica, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian, Niobrara, Barnett, Fayetteville, Granite Wash, Haynesville and Monterey
- On the other hand, Arrow is focused on Bakken Shale in McKenzie and Dunn Counties in North Dakota
Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.