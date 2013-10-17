Midstream Players Splash For US Shale Play Access

In the second week of Oct-2013, Midstream industry witnessed $7.96 billion spent on gaining access to premier shale plays in the United States

In the largest deal, Regency Energy Partners announced its plan to acquire PVR Partners for $5.6 billion. PVR operates in Marcellus and Mid-continent region

Crestwood Midstream Partners first completed its merger with Inergy Midstream for $1.61 billion and later announced the acquisition of Arrow Midstream Holdings for $750 million

Inergy merger gave Crestwood exposure to Pan US positions in the Marcellus, Utica, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian, Niobrara, Barnett, Fayetteville, Granite Wash, Haynesville and Monterey

On the other hand, Arrow is focused on Bakken Shale in McKenzie and Dunn Counties in North Dakota

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.