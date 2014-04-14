Total Makes FID For Kaombo Project Off Angola

Total and its JV partners have made the final investment decision to develop the ultra-deep offshore Kaombo project in Block 32, Angola. With a production capacity of 230 Mbbl/d, Kaombo will develop estimated reserves of 650 MMbbl. Located approximately 260 km offshore Luanda in water depths ranging from 1,400m to 1,900m, the Kaombo project will develop six of the 12 discoveries already made on the block.

The Kaombo development scheme includes 59 subsea wells, connected through around 300 km of subsea lines, to two FPSO vessels. Each vessel will have a production capacity of 115 Mbbl/d.

Total President (Upstream), Yves-Louis Darricarrère said, "With the launch of Kaombo, the upcoming start-up of CLOV and three exploration wells planned in the Kwanza basin this year, Angola remains a priority country for Total."

Block 32 ownership: Total (30%, operator), Sonangol (20%), China Sonangol Petroleum (20%), ExxonMobil (15%), Marathon Oil (10%) and Galp Energia (5%).

On 12-April-2014, Total announced that it has reduced its overall investments in Kaombo oil project, located in Block 32 offshore Angola, by 20% to $16 billion.

