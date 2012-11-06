Posts Of The Week PCLN,FSLR,NOK,RIMM

11/6/2012

Priceline.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) closed yesterday @ $648.65. Stockdiagnostics upgraded PCLN @ $23.48 on May 13,2004 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2004.

Since the upgrade 8 years ago the shares have a cumulative return of 2600%.

11/5/2012

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) closed the week @ $22.54. Stockdiagnostics downgraded FSLR @ $128.51 on May 10,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2012. In 18 months since the downgrade, shares have fallen $106, an 83% decline.

11/5/2012

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) closed the week @ $2.80. Stockdiagnostics downgraded NOK @ $8.17 on April 25,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011.

Since the downgrade 19 months ago shares are down 66%.

11/5/2012

Research In Motion (NASDAQ:RIMM) closed the week @ $8.71. Stockdiagnostics downgraded RIMM @ $21.68 on September 26,2011 after the company reported FY2012 2nd quarter financials for the period ending August 31,2011. Since the downgrade 14 months ago, shares have declined 60%.

