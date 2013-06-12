click to Morning Blog

Wednesday, June 12, 2013 Equities Research Upgrade Cooper Tire Acquired

This morning the 100 year old company Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) announced it will be acquired at $35.00 a share.

Stockdiagnostics upgraded CTB @ $13.18 (dividend adjusted) on February 14,2007 after the company reported 4th quarter financials for the period ending December 31,2006. Since the upgrade 6 years ago shares have appreciated 157% vs 11% for the Standard & Poors 500 index.

Equities Research upgraded CTB @ $19.05 (dividend adjusted) on August 14,2007 after the company reported 2nd quarter financials for the period ending June 30,2007. Since the upgrade 6 years ago shares have appreciated 78% vs 14% for the Standard & Poors 500 index. In 44 months (22% annualized return.

click to Equities Research Upgrade and Stockdiagnostics Chart

IN APRIL 2013

<click to HNZ Stockdiagnostics OPS chart

<click to HNZ GFNN news story

Click to 55 Stockdiagnostics Upgrades Acquired in 2012

Click to learn more about Upgrades and Downgrades

Order the June 2013 Equities Research Newsletter here

**Warren Buffett, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway:2000 Annual Report:

"Common yardsticks such as dividend yield, the ratio of price to earnings or to book value, and even growth rates have nothing to do with valuation except to the extent they provide clues to the amount and timing of cash flows into and from the business. Indeed, growth can destroy value if it requires cash inputs in the early years of a project or enterprise that exceed the discounted value of the cash that those assets will generate in later years.

Market commentators and investment managers who glibly refer to growth and value styles as contrasting approaches to investment are displaying their ignorance, not their sophistication. Growth is simply a component--usually a plus, sometimes a minus-- in the value equation."