Thursday, August 15, 2013

29 GFNN Stockdiagnostics Portfolios @ Stockpickr.com

2012 Top Cash Flow Growth Stocks ( & weakest)

Over the course of 2012 I created 29 portfolios at TheStreet.com's (NASDAQ: TST) Stockpickr.com website. (Its pretty neat that there has been over 40,000 views to these portfolios at Stockpickr in approx a year)

Each portfolio consisted of approximately 40 stocks.

Stocks that have continued to grow fundamentals would maintain their bullish ratings.

Warnings that have improved their fundamentals would now have bullish ratings.

Portfolios #10, 12,15,22 & 29 are Portfolios of Warnings.

Portfolio 1

Portfolio 2

Portfolio 3

Portfolio 4

Portfolio 5

Portfolio 6

Portfolio 7

Portfolio 8

Portfolio 9

Portfolio 10

Portfolio 11

Portfolio 12

Portfolio 13

Portfolio 14

Portfolio 15

Portfolio 16

Portfolio 17

Portfolio 18

Portfolio 19

Portfolio 20

Portfolio 21

Portfolio 22

Portfolio 23

Portfolio 24

Portfolio 25

Portfolio 26

Portfolio 27

Portfolio 28

Portfolio 29