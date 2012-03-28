Stockdiagnostics Upgrade PCLN Becomes A 30 TIMER

originally posted this morning at EquitiesResearch.com

March 28.2012

Priceline.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN traded at an all time (13 year) high yesterday before closing @ $728.85. Stockdiagnostics upgraded PCLN @ $23.48 on May 13,2004 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2004.

In less than 8 years the shares have a cumulative return of 3004% vs 29% for the S&P500 index during this same time frame.

