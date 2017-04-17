Five Titan Machinery Directors Gone In Two Years

Four of Nine Directors remain within 2 year period.

Titan Machinery has reported over ($84 Million) in losses since April 2015 and have lost 5 of 9 directors over same time frame.

In FY2015 the company reported over $2 Billion in revenue and last week reported FY2017 Equipment revenue of less than $800 million.

Meanwhile the share price has increased from $13 to $15 in 2 years.

Are the brokerage firms FELTL (local Minnesota penny stock firm) and Stephens (Former Director of Stephens sat on Titan Board) and Cherry Tree Investments (Director and co-founder of Titan is chairman of Cherry Tree) have anything to do with the great stock performance although fundamentals have weakened so dramaticaly?