Morning Posts From Equities Research

May 22,2012

Ametek, Inc. (NYSE: AME) closed yesterday @ $48.99. Stockdiagnostics upgraded AME @ $7.14(adjusted for split and dividends) on August 19,2002 after the company reported 2nd quarter financials for the period ending June 30,2002. Since the upgrade 10 years ago shares have appreciated 586%.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) closed yesterday at an all time low @ $4.13. Stockdiagnostics downgraded MXL @ $11.07 on February 18,2011 after the company reported 4th quarter financials for the period ending December 31,2010. Since the downgrade 15 months ago shares have declined 62%.

Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWWW) closed yesterday @$15.58. Stockdiagnostics upgraded WWWW @ $5.58 on June 17,2009 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2009. In less than 3 years since the upgrade, shares have appreciated 179%

Polaris Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PII) closed yesterday @ $75.36. Stockdiagnostics upgraded PII @ $28.91 (split and dividend adjusted) on May 12,2010 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2010. In 2 years since the upgrade shares have gained 160%.

Select Comfort Corporation (NASDAQ: SCSS) closed yesterday @ $25.63. Stockdiagnostics upgraded SCSS @ $13.90 (split and dividend adjusted) on August 4,2011 after the company reported 2nd quarter financials for the period ending June 30,2011. Since the upgrade, shares have appreciated 84% in 9 months.

Kid Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KID) closed yesterday @ $2.15. Stockdiagnostics downgraded KID @ $8.98 on November 15,2010 after the company reported 3rd quarter financials for the period ending September 30,2010.

Since the downgrade 19 months ago shares have declined 76%.

SmartHeat, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEAT) closed yesterday @ $3.72. HEAT is down 97% off a December 2009 high of $145.20 (adjusted for reverse split).

A simple look at the Operational Cash Flow Charts from Stockdiagnostics illustrated that the company had poor earnings quality and should have been avoided at all costs.

Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) closed yesterday @ $14.13.

Stockdiagnostics downgraded SNE @ $28.07 on August 24,2010 after the company reported FY2011 1st quarter financials for the period ending June 30,2010. Since the downgrade 21 months ago shares have declined 49%.

Christopher & Bank Corporation (NYSE: CBK) closed yesterday @ $1.46. Stockdiagnostics downgraded CBK @ $5.72 on May 24,2011 after the company reported FY2011 4th quarter financials for the period ending February 28,2011.

In 1 year since the downgrade shares are trading 74% lower.

UltraPetrol Ltd. (NASDAQ: ULTR) closed yesterday @ $1.67. Stockdiagnostics downgraded ULTR @ $5.29 on May 18,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011. Shares are trading down 68% since the downgrade 1 year ago.

Satcon Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SATC) closed yesterday @ $0.33. Stockdiagnostics downgraded SATC @ $3.41 on March 21,2011 after the company reported 4th quarter financials for the period ending December 31,2010.

Since the downgrade 14 months ago, shares have declined 90%.

Targacept, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRGT) closed yesterday @ $4.24.

Stockdiagnostics suspended the ranking on TRGT, November 23,2010 after the company reported 3rd quarter financials for the period ending September 30,2010. TRGT was diagnosed with the EPS SYNDROME, which is a red flag and warns extreme caution should be exercised before owning shares of companies with a Suspended ranking. Since the EPS Syndrome was detected 16 months ago, shares have declined from $22.43, down over $18 or 81%.

Powerwave Technologies (NASDAQ: PWAV) closed yesterday @ $0.77. Stockdiagnostics downgraded PWAV @ $19.40 (adjusted for split) on May 16,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011. In 1 year since the downgrade, shares have fallen 96%.

Titanium Metals Corporation (NYSE: TIE) closed yesterday @ $12.40. Stockdiagnostics downgraded TIE @ $18.86 on May 13,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011. In 1 year since the downgrade, shares have declined 34%.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ: ISNS) closed yesterday @ $5.79. Stockdiagnostics downgraded ISNS @ $13.50 on April 4,2011 after the company reported 4th quarter financials for the period ending December 31,2010. In 13 months since the downgrade, shares are down 57%.

PMFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMFG) closed yesterday @ $8.88. Stockdiagnostics downgraded PMFG @ $18.00 on May 24,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011. Since the downgrade 1 year ago shares are down 50%.

Telestone Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: TSTC) closed yesterday @ $1.73. Stockdiagnostics downgraded TSTC @ $11.10 on December 2,2010 after the company reported 3rd quarter financials for the period ending September 30,2010. Since the downgrade 18 months ago shares have declined 84%.

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry (NYSE: MT) closed yesterday @ $15.11. Stockdiagnostics downgraded MT @ $32.33 (dividend adjusted) on May 16,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011. Since the downgrade 1 year ago, shares have declined 53%.

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (NYSE: EBS) closed yesterday @ $5.80. Stockdiagnostics downgraded EBS @ $ 21.96 on May 16,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011. Since the downgrade 1 year ago, shares are down 65%.

Houston American Energy Corporation (AMEX: HUSA) closed yesterday @ $1.63. Stockdiagnostics downgraded HUSA @ $17.25 on May 23,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011. In 1 year since the downgrade, shares are down 90%.

Scientific Learning Corporation (NASDAQ: SCIL) closed yesterday @ $1.42. Stockdiagnostics downgraded SCIL @ $3 on March 16,2011 after the company reported 4th quarter financials for the period ending December 31,2010. Since the downgrade 14 months ago, shares are down 52%.

STR Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STRI) closed yesterday @ $4.09. Stockdiagnostics downgraded STRI @ $16.35 on May 10,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011. Since the downgrade, shares have fallen 75% in 1 year.

Senomyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNMX) closed yesterday @ $2.63. Stockdiagnostics downgraded SNMX @ $5.92 on May 16,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011. In 1 year since the downgrade, shares are down 55%.

SuperValu, Inc. (NYSE: SVU) closed yesterday @ $4.86. Stockdiagnostics downgraded SVU @ $13.57 (dividend adjusted) on January 19,2010 after the company reported FY2010 3rd quarter financials for the period ending November 30,2009. Since the downgrade 30 months ago, shares have fallen 64%.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ :SPWR) closed yesterday @ $5.39. Stockdiagnostics downgraded SPWR @ $21.10 on May 18,2011 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2011. Shares are off 74% in 1 year.

Alcoa Inc . (NYSE:AA) closed yesterday $8.52. Stockdiagnostics downgraded this Dow Jones Industrial Average component on April 25,2011 after the company reported negative cash flow for the 1st quarter ending March 31,2011. Since the downgrade at $16.89, shares have fallen over $8, or nearly 49% in 13 months.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) closed yesterday @ $21.46.Stockdiagnostics downgraded the company to a 2 rating on May 2,2011 @ $35.84after IMAX reported negative Operational Cash Flow (OPS) for the 1st quarter ending March 31,2011. Since the downgrade 1 year ago shares are down 40%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) closed yesterday @ $561.28. Stockdiagnostics upgraded AAPL @ $110.00 on May 14,2007, after the company reported 2nd quarter 2007 financials for the period ending March 31,2007. AAPL has been ranked a "1" by Stockdiagnostics for 21 consecutive quarters. Since the upgrade 5 years ago, shares are up 410% vs the Standard & Poor 500 Index which is down 12.45% over the same period.

Priceline.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) closed yesterday @ $657.68. Stockdiagnostics upgraded PCLN @ $23.48 on May 13,2004 after the company reported 1st quarter financials for the period ending March 31,2004.

Since the upgrade 8 years ago the shares have a cumulative return of 2701% vs 20% gain for the S&P500 index during this same time frame.

