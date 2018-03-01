Navios: The Perfect $ Trap

What we are unable to imagine as a strategy of reveals itself after we have unknowingly become the easily disposable pawns in the battle.

We'd like to think Angel has investors in mind, but those are not the ones who reaped rewards in the past living in a fantasy world of restored share price and regular dividends.

Angel's concern is with serving the big new investors who by whatever means are able to read the share price movement after each past and future dilution in order to make a solid 10 -12% before the next dilution and it's "explanation or justification.

Currently the BDI offers little hope of a more stable foundation and success for maritime companies remains inextricably linked to the cost of fleet management and operations. The magic deals in this industry are like the magic deals in a SEAL Team 6 operation; You execute a plan based on available intelligence and use your own noggin to adapt the plan to real time observation.

Investors who rode NMM - for example - have no place in this scenario other than to play the new reality. What you are holding will never recover. Can you think of a reason for Angel to let the share price run and pay dividends? Of course you can not. We just know that retiring ships and replacing them is an ultra competitive exercise which really can't be one except though extremely stressed sellers and loyal fools like myself having hung on to give our money to Angel.

SO that is the trap. I have tried to figure a way out of it without loss, which is daydreaming. What I can tell you is that NMM can be a very healthy profitable company with share prices hovering near $2.00 into the foreseeable future. Dividends? Why? Value growth? Why? How? Angel has angle. It is smart business; it works; and it is a perfect trap.