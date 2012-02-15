Wednesday, February 15, 2012 Stock Market Trends

Stock Market Overall
Current Trend: Up
Current Trend Strength: 56% (100%=Strongest; 0%=Weakest)
Overbought/Oversold Indicator: Neutral
Sector Current Trends
Consumer Discretionary: Up
Consumer Staples: Up
Energy: Up
Financials: Down
Health Care: Up
Industrials: Down
Materials: Down
Technology: Up
Utilities: Down
Sector Overbought/Oversold Indicator
Consumer Discretionary: Overbought
Consumer Staples: Overbought
Energy: Overbought
Financials: Neutral
Health Care: Overbought
Industrials: Overbought
Materials: Neutral
Technology: Overbought
Utilities: Neutral
Disclosure: I am long XLF.
Additional disclosure: I am long financials through mutual fund symbol FIDSX.