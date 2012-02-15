Wednesday, February 15, 2012 Stock Market Trends

Stock Market Overall

Current Trend: Up

Current Trend Strength: 56% (100%=Strongest; 0%=Weakest)

Overbought/Oversold Indicator: Neutral

Sector Current Trends

Consumer Discretionary: Up

Consumer Staples: Up

Energy: Up

Financials: Down

Health Care: Up

Industrials: Down

Materials: Down

Technology: Up

Utilities: Down

Sector Overbought/Oversold Indicator

Consumer Discretionary: Overbought

Consumer Staples: Overbought

Energy: Overbought

Financials: Neutral

Health Care: Overbought

Industrials: Overbought

Materials: Neutral

Technology: Overbought

Utilities: Neutral

Disclosure: I am long XLF.

Additional disclosure: I am long financials through mutual fund symbol FIDSX.