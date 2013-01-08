Here To Make (Quick) Money With Nokia

Ok folks, can I be more direct in the headline? The space below is for you to discuss how daily news events can or may have an impact on the trading price for NOK during the day, both ADRs in the US and shares in Helsinki.

Why? Users at SA have the option of either communicating with each other via comments in an article or by short messages in Stock Talks. This is insufficient in my opinion as we do not really have a designated area where NOK followers can focus on NOK share price.

Let me be the first to chime in: I have a long term core investment in NOK to which I am considering adding trading portion of 3k shares. This is not money that I would like to lose but it would not cripple me either.

This purchase would not go in my retirement account. I plan to put it in a Tax Fee Savings Account or TFSA for short as it is called in Canada.

Today 8 January 2013, NOK was hit with an tax audit from the Indian government and may be on the hook for a large fine of $500M US. I do not know when a decision to prosecute will be made and how long this will take to go through the courts.

Also out today a guesstimate was given on how many Lumias were sold in Q4, approx 4 million. If so, what kind of impact would this have on the share price, extrapolating results from the other Nokia divisions as well?

Chime in as I want to know when I should buy those 3k shares, at what price, and when I should sell them!

Let's make some money!

Disclosure: I am long NOK.