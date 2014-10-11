Weekly Economic Review - UAE, India & Global Macro

Weekly Economic Review

Week ending October 11, 2014

Current Week Previous Week Change Current Week Previous Week Change DFM 4942.89 4958.18 -0.31% USD/INR 61.34 61.61 -0.44% ADSM 5077.43 5111.25 -0.66% EUR/USD 1.2628 1.2516 0.89% SENSEX 26297.38 26567.99 -1.02% USD/JPY 107.66 109.76 -1.91% NIFTY 7859.95 7945.55 -1.08% USD/CNY 6.1310 6.1395 -0.14% DOW 16544.10 17009.69 -2.74% Gold 1223.16 1192.90 2.54% NASDAQ 4276.24 4475.62 -4.45% US 10 yr 2.28 2.43 -6.17% S&P 500 1906.13 1967.90 -3.14% Brent 90.21 92.31 -2.27%

As per data from the UAE Central Bank in August, deposits in the banking system increased by Dhs 17.20 billion ($4.68 billion) and loan growth was subdued at Dhs. 7.70 billion ($2.09 billion). The loans to deposit ratio (L/D) for the system as a whole improved marginally to 94.82% from 95.44% in July. The high L/D ratio will be a major constraint for banks to increase lending and the reliance of UAE banks on raising funding through Medium Term Notes will only increase. Since the UAE has a fixed peg with the US Dollar, Dirham interest rates are proxy US Dollar rates and with US Interest rates falling further lower, it is a good time for banks & well rated entities in UAE to tap the Medium Term Note market.

Falling crude oil prices will have large ramifications for the GCC region as countries like Oman & Saudi Arabia, with massive outlays for welfare and infrastructure funding could result in budget deficits if crude oil price remain below $90. If the governments start borrowing instead of drawing down from reserves they could squeeze out funding available for private investors. Liquidity in regional markets has been abundant due to strong crude oil prices which have filled government coffers & encouraged large infrastructure and welfare outlays. Lower oil prices could impact regional liquidity which in turn could impact the bond & equity markets which have been vibrant, fueled by investors who had large pools of liquidity which were searching for higher yields and investment avenues.

UAE equity markets traded seven-week lows on Wednesday as profit booking and weak global sentiment weighed in on markets. The DFM Index hit 2014 highs at 5406.62 on May 14 and has traded a low of 3730.91 on July 1 amid the sell-off in Arabtec. The market has faced stiff resistance at just below the 5200 level and sold off in recent weeks. Next week we could see the market probe lower levels as the large sell-off in global equity markets on Thursday and Friday will weigh in on the market. The market sentiment was boosted mid-week by an announcement from Emaar that its Egyptian Unit will have an IPO in June next year & is currently valued at around $1 billion.

In India we have seen a resurgence in sentiment after the first majority government assumed office since the mid 1980's. Though we have not seen any major landmark reform measures as the new government would find it difficult to move these bills through the Rajya Sabha (upper house) where it does not have a majority unlike the Lok Sabha (lower house) where it has a clear mandate. Business confidence indicators compiled by the two big industry associations FICCI & CII show an upsurge in confidence. The CII business confidence Index moved higher to 57.4 for the July-Sept quarter from 53.7 in the earlier quarter. FICCI's Business Confidence Index moved higher to 72.7 which is the highest in the last 4 years. The new government's ability to manage the supply side effectively to combat food inflation has been a major achievement and this effective administration would be required on a consistent basis given the shortfall of monsoon rains which will impact food grain production.

Indian equity markets traded in a narrow range but were not blown away by the massive selling that we witnessed in global equity markets. Infosys which is one of the first companies to report quarterly results boosted sentiment by reporting higher than expected operating margin, sales & net profit. But more importantly it retained its dollar revenue guidance at 7-9% for the current fiscal year. The company also announced an interim dividend, bonus issue of 1:1 and also announced a 100% bonus for all employees. Foreign Institutional Investor (NYSE:FII) flows in the equity markets have slowed to a trickle and turned negative this week with outflows of $103 million. The debt markets on the other hand are seeing a surge in FII interest with inflows of $903 million.

Economic data in India was a bit downbeat as Industrial Production for August hit a five month low of 0.4%. The weakness in industrial production was due to lower manufacturing output. Manufacturing output was down 1.4% which was largely due to a 11.3% fall in capital goods. The Indian Rupee also traded sedately in the midst of the storm hitting emerging markets currencies, trading in a narrow range of 60.90 to 61.51. Falling crude oil prices will give a major relief to the government as India's over $10 billion a month oil bill would fall, narrowing the trade deficit and on the other hand it also reduces the subsidy paid out to the oil sector for selling petroleum products below cost reducing pressure on the Fiscal deficit.

In US the release of the September FOMC meeting produced some of the "bad news is good news" syndrome as equity markets rallied sharply and bond yields plummeted. The market interpreted the FOMC minutes to be "dovish" as the minutes showed that Fed members were concerned about weak global economic outlook and also the large gains made by the US Dollar in recent weeks could be disinflationary. What this means is that with lesser fears of inflation and lower growth outlook the Fed could remain on hold for much longer than anticipate earlier. Equity markets were enthused by the continued reign of low interest rates and they rallied sharply before reality set in the next day, the weaker economic outlook could also mean lower corporate profits in the coming quarters. Some of the Fed members stated that they would prefer to wait in normalizing interest rates till they see lesser "underutilization of labor market resources." The FOMC is expected to less "Hawkish" with the retirement of Charles Plosser & Stanley Fischer around the end of Q1 2015 and any weakness in economic data will push the expected rate hike date further behind from Q2/Q3 2015.

The release of the FOMC minutes & risk aversion resulting in "flight to quality" sent the 10 year US Treasury yield to its 2014 low of 2.27% and is now down 78 bps since trading a high of 3.05% in early Jan this year. The larger impact on the yield curve was in the 2 year Treasury which is more susceptible to changes in expectations of Fed rates hikes. The 2 year Treasury yield fell 11.72 bps from 0.5575% in the previous week to 0.4403%, which in percentage terms is a whopping 21.02% fall.

Volatility has picked up sharply in US equities and this can be gauged in the movement in the Dow Jones Index. The Dow Jones Index has now traded higher or lower by greater than 100 points for 13 trading days out of the last 16 trading days. This week we witnessed the single largest daily points gain in the Dow on the day the "dovish" FOMC minutes were released of 274.83 points the next day the market had the largest fall of the year of 334.97 points. The increase in volatility can also be gauged by the sharp jump in the markets "Fear Gauge" the "VIX Index" which jumped a whopping 45.98% this week to close at 21.24 from its previous week's close of 14.55. The VIX Index moved sharply above its long-term average of 19.69 since inception in 2004 on Friday as selling accelerated in the latter part of the trading day. The Nasdaq had a brutal sell-off of 2.3% on Friday after Microchip Technology warned of "another industry correction" as it indicated that it will report disappointing sales for Q3. Tesla the electric car company had a large fall of 7.8% after the new model launched by the company did not live up to the great excitement generated by the CEO's tweet a few days earlier.

The "Japanification" of Eurozone accelerated with German 10-year Yields trading a all time low of 0.86% and given the weak economic outlook and European Central Bank's quantitative easing policies (remember Bank of Japan in the late 1990's) it is headed to around 0.50% levels where the 10 year Japanese JGB's are trading. In the 5-year segment German and Japanese yields have converged with both trading around 0.15%. Economic weakness in Germany depended with German exports falling 5.8% in August which was the largest month drop since the 2008 recession. The conflict in Ukraine is taking its toll on the German economy as German companies have large trading relations with both Russia and Ukraine which have been badly impacted.

One reason for the negative sentiment in global equity markets was the downward revision of growth estimates by the International Monetary Fund for global growth in 2014 to 3.3% from 3.4% in its July forecast. Growth estimates for most economies were downgraded but the US growth estimate was revised higher to 2.2% from 1.7% in July. Equity markets were spooked by comments about the "risks of an equity price correction in 2014 as stock reach frothy levels"

