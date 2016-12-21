The More The Merrier When It Comes To Production Cuts

Non-OPEC countries have announced they're limiting their oil production, following suit with the 1.2 million barrel cuts that OPEC countries announced two weeks ago.

Eleven non-OPEC countries have agreed to curb production by 558,000 barrels, and oil prices continue to rise on the good news. Along with the non-OPEC cut, Saudi Arabia's energy minister agreed to substantially cut more than the 486,000 Bpd previously announced.

This will be the first pact in 15 years between the two groups-together they produce roughly 60 percent of the world's crude-that have always been considered rivals. Both Saudi and Russian energy ministers said this deal has been a year in the making.

And to all the petroleum market naysayers, here are the words straight from Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih's mouth: "I can tell you with absolute certainty that effective Jan. 1 we're going to cut and cut substantially, to be below the level that we have committed to on Nov. 30th."

They're looking for a price of $60.00 per barrel in the second quarter of 2017, and if this keeps up, it looks like they're going to get it.